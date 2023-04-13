Rumored WWE WrestleMania Appearance Debunked

WrestleMania 39 featured an appearance from Brood Edge as he faced Demon Finn Balor, and he ended up coming away with the win after a brutal Hell in a Cell match. Some were expecting that Edge would have Gangrel by his side as he came out, as it had been reported there were talks about it coupled with the fact that WWE brought in Gangrel for WrestleMania 39 weekend. It didn't end up happening, and in an interview on the Reffin' It Up with Brian Hebner, Gangrel was asked if WWE ever talked to him about making an appearance. It turns out that never happened, but he did talk to Edge about the story once it started building steam.

"They may have discussed it, but my phone never rang. I started reading all the stuff, people were calling me, so I wrote Adam [Edge], 'Do you know this started?' He made a joke, 'these writers think they know everything.' I laughed," Gangrel said. "I tried to tell a guy to tell them, 'No, I wasn't doing it,' but he still ran the story anyway."

"He goes, 'To be fair, it was pitched, it just never happened.' It was pitched, but I never heard about it," Gangrel said. "I didn't know anything about it. They never reached out to me. I guess, Edge is always pitching something for me. I think I pitched SummerSlam for me, but it got shot down."

Perhaps Gangrel will make a return at another event later in the year, though right now it remains to be seen what Edge will be up to next, as it seems he closed out his feud with Balor at WrestleMania 39. The event was much debated for more things than just the Edge vs Balor match, including the ending to Night 2, which featured Roman Reigns retaining his Title by defeating Cody Rhodes. In an interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Paul Heyman addressed the reaction to Reigns' win, and he loved that everyone assumed Reigns would lose.

"I like the fact that everyone walks in now thinking this is the last title defense. I experienced this before, it was something I had a hand in ending, which was the Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania. Every year, you sat there, 'Oh, this is it.' During the match, the audience is anticipating and salivating for it, this to be the moment that they get to witness the historical three count on the Undertaker to which the streak would end," Heyman said.

"Then, when Undertaker would defend the streak, they would say, 'I don't want to see this end, I can't wait until the next chapter.' Then, it finally ended, and the audience was shocked. They thought they would see it, they thought they would see it, they didn't," Heyman said.

"It's the same thing with Roman Reigns' Title defenses now. You hope this is the one, you think this is the one, you're sure this is the one," Heyman said. "You watch the match happening, you know this is the one. Then it turns out to not be the one. 'Man, I can't wait to see the next chapter.'"

"The response [at WrestleMania 39] to Cody Rhodes, which was louder than the response last week, which was a response more passionate, which was the response of an audience that believes in Cody Rhodes this week more than they did last week when they hung their hopes and dreams on him. He didn't disappoint them. We disappointed them. We took that away from Cody Rhodes. Roman Reigns took that away from Cody Rhodes and the audience. They blame Roman Reigns for it and they appreciate how close Cody came and they know the next time Cody steps in the ring with Roman Reigns, 'this will be the one.' That's the business," Heyman said.

