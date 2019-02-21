Rusev Casts Himself in Chris Hemsworth’s Hulk Hogan Biopic

Upon hearing that Chris Hemsworth was set to star in an upcoming biopic on Hulk Hogan’s rise to fame in the WWF, current WWE Superstar Rusev pitched himself to star in the film.

“I can play everybody from Iron Sheik to Sgt. Slaughter to Big Boss Man, Vader and Nikolai Volkoff,” Rusev wrote. “Book me pay me brother,”

Given his muscular, 300-pound frame, Rusev has the look to play a large number of popular wrestlers from the 1980s.

The film, which is currently in talks with Netflix to get a deal for a release on the streaming service, will see Todd Phillips (The Hangover, Joker) as the director. Former WCW executive vice president Eric Bischoff is attached to the film as one of its several producers.

Fans have been giving their casting choices ever since the initial story broke, with many pointing to either Elias or Captain America actor Chris Evans to star as Randy Savage.

Rusev has a bit of acting experience of his own, starring as himself in the 2016 WWE Studios film Countdown as well as the 2018 film Other Versions of You.

Back in January Rusev lost the United States Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura, but decided to turn heel and join forces with Nakamura two nights later after R-Truth pulled off an upset to win the US Title from the Japanese Superstar.

In a recent interview with Lilian Garcia on the Chasing Glory podcast, both Rusev and Lana voiced their frustrations over their placement on the SmackDown Live card.

I picture myself (at WrestleMania)…but again….we became so strong and we’re featured but the more you hang around, the more you’re forgotten. It doesn’t matter how good you are. I think I’m good. It doesn’t matter what I do. It kind of ends up the same thing,” he said.

“This is where I come in. I go….’hard work leads to profit.’ I determine my own destiny,” Lana added. “We’re not going to be forgotten. We’re going to fight for our careers. We’re going to knock on Vince McMahon’s door and fight for it. If you do not fight for your career, you will be lost. We’re going to do everything possible. If it’s not meant to be, we’re going to look back and say, ‘We did everything possible.’ And if that was the way the journey was supposed to go, then that’s the way it was supposed to go.”

Rusev’s popularity skyrocketed in early 2018 when he, Lana and Aiden English created a new gimmick called Rusev Day. The popularity surrounding the gimmick put Rusev in a pay-per-view WWE Championship match with AJ Styles over the Summer, but WWE quickly disbanded English from the group afterwards.

“Who’s to say? Management had different visions,” he said when asked why the gimmick was scrapped. “We fought, we fought. If it ain’t broke, there’s nothing to fix.”