Rusev Day Comes to an End on SmackDown Live

The long talked about break-up between Rusev Day finally happened on Tuesday night during SmackDown Live.

Some dissension between the team was evident early during a backstage segment between Aiden English and Rusev. Following a brief conversation about Hell In A Cell, English professed to a staff member nearby that everything that happened was Lana’s fault (who should be more of a wife than a manager, in his words). This was after Rusev had walked off. He also claimed that Rusev Day was his idea. This caused an awkward moment backstage where English encountered Lana, who heard everything he said. He had to profess that he didn’t mean anything that she overheard.

Both English and Lana then accompanied Rusev out to the ring for a title match with U.S. Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. English cheered on Rusev enthusiastically throughout as Lana looked at him with suspicion. The match itself came to a close with it looking like Rusev may have a real chance at winning the title. That is, until English cost him the match, made to look like an accident.

After the bout, Lana tended to Rusev in the ring and it looked like English was going to come into the ring to explain himself, with a microphone in hand. Instead, he used the microphone to ambush Rusev and commence a beat down of his former partner as Lana looked on from the corner.

English then got on the microphone to sarcastically wish everyone a Happy Rusev Day. He walked off as Lana hovered over her fallen husband shrieking at English to get out of there.