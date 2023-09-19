Samoa Joe Offers His Side of the CM Punk x Jack Perry Incident at AEW All In
Samoa Joe gave his side of the incident from AEW's biggest pay-per-view...
Samoa Joe is finally getting the chance to tell his side of the story. Just before last month's All In pay-per-view officially kicked off at Wembley Stadium, CM Punk wound up (allegedly) in a physical altercation with Jack Perry backstage that wound up getting him fired from the company. Punk would then go on to wrestle Joe and defend his "Real" AEW World Championship in an excellent bout and would have his contract terminated by the company less than a week later. Joe has since moved on to a program with AEW World Champion MJF and seemed unbothered by the Punk incident in a new interview with The New York Post.
"For the most part, I haven't read what's been portrayed," Joe said. "There's been so much said. I'm not the one to go out there and try to debunk everything. I know we had the initial incident. Everybody rallied. Everybody got together. Got their heads together and lined up and got ready to do the show and we went out there and we did the show. That really was the focus at that point in time. We got a massive show to do and we got fans out there rabid to see that happen. So it's important that we step up and do it and it's important that we did and I was proud to be a part of that.
"That's up to whoever perceived it," Joe later said when asked if the scene was as "intense" as various reports and eyewitness accounts have made it out to be. "I'm used to that environment. Those things don't seem very intense to me, but it could be something crazy intense to someone else. I wasn't really affected by the moment. I was more focused on getting the show back on track and getting us going because it was bell time."
