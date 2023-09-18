CM Punk: Latest Report on Possible AEW Lawsuit, WWE's Interest in Signing Him

CM Punk's sudden termination from AEW has ignited fan speculation over what he'll do next. AEW president Tony Khan announced earlier this month that Punk had been fired "with cause" over the backstage altercation he allegedly had with Jack Perry at the All In pay-per-view in London. Punk returned to TV in his normal commentary role for Cage Fighting Championships over the weekend and indicated he'd have plenty of free time for the next two months, which lines up perfectly with WWE's return to the Chicago area for the Survivor Series pay-per-view on Nov. 25.

Nick Hausman reported on Haus of Wrestling on Monday that Punk signing with WWE is a legitimate possibility, though far from a done deal. He had one source note that Punk doesn't have the same buzz around him like Cody Rhodes did when WWE signed him in 2018, while another pointed out that the company is doing well enough to where it doesn't need a massive signing at the moment.

"With that said, multiple sources made it clear to me that they saw WWE and Punk working together as a possibility if good business can be done," Hausman added.

Will CM Punk Sue AEW Over His Firing?

Hausman also reported that Punk isn't planning on filing any kind of lawsuit over his firing. Hausman wrote, "From what I gather, Punk is looking to avoid any further litigation and move on with his life. He was described to me as someone breathing a sign of relief now that he is away from the day-to-day drama that seemed to follow him at AEW."

Punk's team with AEW wound up lasting just over two years, though he spent half of his tenure with the company either recovering from injury or dealing with suspensions. He took part in 33 matches for the company, with the last being at All In against Samoa Joe.

Will Punk ever wrestle again? Will he and WWE come to terms on a deal? Tell us your predictions in the comments!

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2023 Card

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Samoa Joe

MJF vs. Samoa Joe AEW Women's World Championship: Saraya vs. Toni Storm

Saraya vs. Toni Storm ROH World Championship & NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli AEW International Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix

Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara

AEW Rampage Grand Slam 2023 Card