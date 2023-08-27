Report: More on CM Punk and Jack Perry's Backstage Confrontation at AEW All In 2023, Tony Khan Comments (Update)

CM Punk allegedly had a backstage physical confrontation with Jack Perry during AEW's All In event on Sunday, but the latest report indicates he wasn't the instigator. News broke several weeks back that Punk and Perry had a backstage disagreement over Perry wanting to use real glass during a backstage segment on a recent episode of AEW Collision, which Punk took issue with. Perry arrived for his FTW Championship match on Sunday riding a limo, which would be used for a spot on the entrance ramp that saw the windshield break. Perry looked directly at the camera before the spot and shouted, "real glass, cry me a river!" Fans saw this as an obvious shot at Punk and reports of the two having a backstage confrontation made their way online shortly after.

Sean Ross Sapp had an update on the situation on Fightful Select, writing that Perry got in Punk's face after his match. He wrote, "We have learned at least one side of the story, which claims that Jack Perry approached CM Punk backstage and 'stepped in his face' and 'bumped' Punk. Punk was said to have then pushed Perry. Perry allegedly 'came at Punk and got choked.' We haven't heard of a particular kind of choke or who broke things up. Please note this is only one side of the story, and more details will emerge."

According to PWInsider, Perry was ordered to leave the building. The incident comes nearly a full year after the infamous "Brawl Out," which saw Punk get into a backstage fight with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega after the All Out 2022 pay-per-view that led to numerous suspensions. AEW has yet to make any official statement on what happened between Punk and Perry.

Update: AEW star Miro openly claimed on Twitter that the initial source was lying to Sapp. Sapp updated the report by writing, "Miro has claimed the story 'was fake and untrue,' and other versions allege that Punk threw a punch and that Punk stepped to Perry first."

Tony Khan Comments on CM Punk/Jack Perry Incident

Tony Khan opened the post-show press conference with a statement regarding what happened — "I can't comment on it at this time beyond what I'm about to say. Yes, there was an incident backstage before we went live on tonight's show. We are investigating it, and until I learn more about what happened, I can't comment on it at this time, but I did want to be honest with you and tell you that that is the case."

