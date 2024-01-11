Samoa Joe Reveals New AEW World Championship Belt on AEW Dynamite

Samoa Joe is your new AEW World Champion. The Samoan Submission Machine beat Maxwell Jacob Friedman to capture All Elite Wrestling's top prize this past Saturday as AEW Worlds End, forcing MJF to pass out and therefore lose his title via referee stoppage. MJF's loss ended his record-setting title run at 406 days, the longest AEW World Championship reign in the strap's history. On the flip side, Joe's victory marks the beginning of his first world championship reign since he was TNA World Heavyweight Champion in 2008. The celebrations for Joe began on AEW Dynamite complete with some revamped gold around his waist.

Samoa Joe Reveals New AEW World Championship

(Photo: AEW)

Joe is gonna kill you change your title design.

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, new AEW World Champion Samoa Joe revealed an updated version of the company's top prize. Joe has ditched the Burberry print brown strap, as that was a change tailored to former titleholder MJF, and brought back the black leather.

New Championship Protocol from @SamoaJoe...#AEWDynamite Homecoming LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/XngGkNU6I5 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 11, 2024

The side plates have also been slightly modified as they now feature replaceable globes where a titleholder's nameplates can slot in. Joe now has his "SAMOA JOE" name logo inside the side plates. This change is already being utilized for when AEW gifts its championship to sports teams, as TaxSlayer Bowl winners Clemson University were presented with a custom AEW Championship complete with the school's tiger paw logo on the side plates.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for continuing coverage of AEW Dynamite.

AEW Worlds End Results