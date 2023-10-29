MJF Defeats Kenny Omega and Retains AEW World Title on Collision with Tribute to Adam Cole

AEW Collision brought things to a close with a pay-per-view-worthy match for the AEW World Championship, pitting MJF against Kenny Omega, and it definitely had that big fight feel. The two stars countered each other constantly throughout the match, and when that wasn't happening they were taking serious damage from vicious knee strikes, piledrivers, and shattered tables. At one point it looked like Omega had won the match, but MJF kicked out at the last second. That led to MJF paying tribute to his best friend Adam Cole by hitting Omega with a Panama Sunrise, and then he followed it up with a Heatseeker to finally pin Omega and retain his AEW World Championship.

The two stars stared each other down for a minute and then backed up into their corners and officially launched the match with a lock-up. MJF got ahold of Omega's wrist but Omega countered, only to get countered by MJF. Omega reversed the hold and the two circled each other once more after the stalemate. Another lock-up followed but then MJF anticipated Omega's move and stopped himself, and then taunted Omega by walking over him with a strut. The two stars kept countering for a bit and then they looked to get to their feet, but Omega slipped a little on his way up. MJF took a second to point it out, telling the crowd to quiet down and then offering his hand to Omega after yelling "Sportsmanship."

The crowd chanted along and Omega shook his hand after some hesitation, and MJF rewarded that by hitting him and celebrating. Omega got some revenge by flipping MJF over the ropes to the floor, and then he dove over the top rope and collided with the Champion. MJF then came right back and leaped over the ropes, knocking Omega to the floor and stunning the challenger.

Omega knocked the Champ down and got up on the turnbuckle but again slightly slipped, though he still hit the crossbody. MJF then caught Omega in mid-air and brought him down hard on his knee before going for the cover, but Omega kicked out. MJF got a hold locked in and then slammed down Omega, and then MJF kept up the attack, hitting Omega with a DDT after having him in a guillotine. MJF taunted a bit but then Omega hit MJF with a German suplex.

Omega knocked MJF down with clotheslines and then slid and hit a dropkick to MJF's knee. Omega brought down MJF face first onto the mat and went for the cover, but MJF kicked out. Omega knocked MJF over the rope with a lariat, and then Omega jumped off the turnbuckle and knocked MJF back to the floor. Omega got MJF back in the ring and hit a missile dropkick into a cover, but MJF kicked out. Omega picked up MJF on his shoulders and slammed the Champ down before going for another move, but MJF got his knees up.

MJF started rolling with some offense, leading to a number of face-first slams into the turnbuckle. Then MJF connected with a host of punches that led to a bite on the head, and MJF finished the combo off by throwing Omega into the turnbuckle in the opposite corner. MJF signaled he was going for the Kangaroo kick, and he connected, knocking Omega to the outside.

Omega was back in and flipped MJF over to the mat. Omega lifted MJF and brought him down to the mat hard before going for the cover, but MJF kicked out. Omega signaled a move but MJF got away, only to eat a dropkick to the face moments later, sending MJF into the announce table. Omega then went to look for weapons and brought out a table, much to the delight of the crowd. Omega set up the table and went to get back in the ring, but MJF charged forward. Omega went for a sunset flip but MJF reversed. Omega reversed that move and went for a cover, but MJF countered next.

Omega hit a powerbomb into the turnbuckle but MJF responded by clotheslining Omega, and both stars were down. Both stars got to their feet and traded punches, but then Omega slammed MJF's back and neck onto the ring apron. Omega then picked up MJF and powerbombed him through the table, completely shattering it. Back on their feet in the ring, the two stars traded punches and chops, with Omega getting a number of punches to the head. MJF responded with a thumb to the eye, but then Omega hit a knee strike.

MJF came back with a forearm and then Omega lifted the Champion only to get hit with a hurricanrana. Omega caught MJF as he ran forward and sent him flying to the mat, with both stars being down again. They made it to their feet, but Omega got caught with an elbow. MJF hit Omega with a slam into a cover, but Omega kicked out. MJF then went for a piledriver and hit it, though Omega reversed his next move. Omega then hit a piledriver of his own and went for the pin, but MJF got his foot on the bottom rope at the last minute.

Omega picked up MJF and dropped him on the top of the barricade. MJF was hurting, saying that his ribs were hurt, but then Omega pulled the covering off the top of the barricade and went to pick MJF up again. The referee gave Omega the warning that he was about to be counted out and didn't want him to do the move on the barricade, so Omega got the Champ in the ring and went up top. MJF got up and moved the top rope, knocking Omega's foot off and hurting Omega in the process. MJF then joined Omega up top and taunted a bit, and Omega made him pay.

Omega then hit the knee strike on the back of the Champion's head and hit a snap dragon before a knee strike and a cover, but MJF kicked out at the last minute. Omega looked for the V Trigger and got it, but that wasn't enough. Omega went for it again and hit it, and then Omega went for the One Winged Angel. At that moment, Don Callis came running out and Omega threw MJF to the mat. MJF then rolled Omega up and went for the cover while he was distracted. He didn't get it, and then Omega knocked MJF down and went for a cover, but the Champ kicked out.

Omega went for the finisher again but MJF was able to roll him up and they traded pin attempts, but no one got it. MJF hit a knee strike to the head and went for the Heatseeker and got it. MJF went for the pin but Omega kicked out before the 3-count. MJF then went up top and went for the Panama Sunrise but didn't get it, and then Omega rolled the Champ up and seemed like he might've won, but MJF kicked out at the very last second. MJF went for the Panama Sunrise again in honor of Adam Cole, and this time he got it. MJF then went for the Heatseeker and hit that too. MJF then pinned Omega and got the 3-count, retaining his AEW World Championship.