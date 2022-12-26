Latest on Sasha Banks Possibly Joining AEW

The wrestling world is in the midst of a calm before the storm that promises to open 2023. New Japan Pro Wrestling opens January with a stacked NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 that will run on the same day as AEW's debut in Seattle, while WWE spends the entire month building to its big WWE Royal Rumble premium live event that promises to set WWE WrestleMania 39 season in motion. Among January's busy lineup of shows is the January 11th edition of AEW Dynamite, a television taping set to emanate from Los Angeles.

With LA being one of the bigger markets in the United States, AEW is treating that upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite similar to its past televised specials like Winter is Coming and Grand Slam, as it has already announced two major matches for the show. The first of those two is the final match between The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle in their best-of-seven series, which will go down as long as Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks pick up the sixth match victory this Wednesday. The second LA match is AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker DMD taking on Saraya and a mystery partner.

The recent return of Toni Storm has led many to believe that she will fulfill that vacancy, but the wrestling world has continued to speculate on a debuting Sasha Banks taking the empty spot. Speaking on the Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer reported that if Banks is indeed the mystery partner, it is a "well-kept secret."

That said, AEW has been successful in keeping surprises hush-hush in the past. Sting's debut at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming 2020 shocked many, while the recent arrival of Saraya herself was kept fairly close to the vest.

The timing does line up for Banks, who is reportedly set to appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 one week before AEW Dynamite comes to La La Land. Considering NJPW and AEW have an active working relationship, it's not out of question for Banks to pop up in both promotions so close together. After all, AEW star Kenny Omega is doing just that, as he will wrestle Will Ospreay at WK17 and then compete the following week on AEW Dynamite in a trios match.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Sasha Banks's AEW status.