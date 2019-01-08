Sasha Banks Returns to Prominence, Will Face Ronda Rousey at the Royal Rumble

Not long ago, Sasha Banks seemed like the future of WWE‘s women’s division. But for what’s seemed like years, Banks has been attached in a stagnant storyline with Bayley, allowing names like Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Alexa Bliss zoom past her.

But opportunity has officially knocked and Banks has a date with Ronda Rousey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Upon pinning Nia Jax on Raw, Banks earned a shot at Rousey and her Raw Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble later this month. This will be Banks’ first title opportunity since September of 2017.

If there was ever a time and place I wasn’t sure I was ready… it’s not now.

I WAS BORN TO DO THIS! I’ll see you at #RoyalRumble @RondaRousey. — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) January 8, 2019

Despite being one of WWE’s most popular Superstars, Banks has had trouble establishing herself as a main event staple. While she quickly amassed four stints as Champion, each of those reigns proved to be short, one even lasting just eight days.

Why WWE kept her title runs brief is a mystery, but it’s something that Banks is well aware of. But Banks would happily settle for just a 24-hour run with a title after the last calendar year of booking.

Banks and Bayley have been in WWE’s most on and off program that, as of this moment, has actually lead to nothing. There was plenty to harvest from the bitter rivalry, but just before things could explode, WWE had Banks and Bayley acting friendly once again. This back and forth made it easy for fans to tune out and for both women to slip near the bottom of Raw’s card. In a 2018 interview with CBS’ In This Corner podcast, Banks admitted to feeling underused by WWE.

“Of course. I feel like I go out there every single week and give it 110-percent. Most recently, I talked to one of my good friends, Mark Sherman, and he told me, ‘As long as you work hard, you can’t be unhappy with yourself,’ and that’s what I do every single week. Whether they want to push me or not, I’m always going to give it 110-percent,” she said.

But all of that is in the past now, as Banks is booked for one of WWE’s biggest shows against what may be their biggest draw in Rousey. While the chances of her winning are slim, the fact that Banks is being warmed up again is a great sign. Like Becky Lynch, Banks had a long stay in WWE’s freezer. But also like Lynch, The Boss is fully capable of igniting her own movement.

Regardless, it’s nice to see Banks back in the main event. She may have to wait a bit to get another turn with WWE gold, but her match with Rousey will be a great start to her 2019.