Scott D’Amore Tried to Buy TNA Wrestling Prior to Firing

Total Nonstop Action has parted ways with Scott D’Amore. The former professional wrestler turned promoter held various positions of power during his time with the company, eventually rising the rank to become TNA President. D’Amore played a pivotal part in reviving TNA itself, as prior to January the brand was under the “Impact Wrestling” monicker. The firing of D’Amore has not gone over well with talent, as many members of the TNA roster have shared strong feelings of loyalty to the now-former executive, with current TNA World Champion Moose even noting that D’Amore is a “big reason” he re-signed with TNA last summer.

Scott D’Amore: TNA Owner?

In another timeline, Scott D’Amore’s TNA run culminated in ownership, not firing.

As reported by PWInsider, former TNA President Scott D’Amore approached Anthem Sports & Entertainment, TNA’s parent company, with “an offer to buy TNA outright” in recent weeks. D’Amore’s offer was said to “have been backed by a letter with a major banking institution” and was deemed “legitimate” and “worthy of consideration” but was ultimately turned down.

The report adds that D’Amore “was aware” within the past 7-10 days that a change within TNA management was imminent. D’Amore has been replaced by Anthem’s Anthony Cicione as TNA President in an effort by the parent company to create more synergy between itself and TNA. D’Amore reportedly butted heads with Anthem Head Len Asper on how to run TNA moving forward.

“I’m just going to say it. Without Scott D’Amore Impact/TNA would be a video library probably owned by WWE,” former TNA announcer David Penzer said. “I saw him strip that thing down to the studs and rebuild it on a less than skeleton budget to where it stands today which is ready to take off. Hope it survives – Massive loss!”

“I met Scott in Vegas for TNA Hard To Kill & he told me he couldn’t understand the things ppl said about me,” AJ Francis said of his now-former boss. “‘You’re respectful, you work hard, you’re talented & you give a s–t… what more could I ask for in a talent?’ He gave me a chance when he didn’t have to, & I’m grateful.”

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on TNA’s future without Scott D’Amore.