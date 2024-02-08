TNA Stars React to Scott D'Amore's Sudden Firing
Stars across TNA react to the news of Scott D'Amore's sudden firing as TNA President
TNA fans were delivered some sudden and disappointing news earlier today, as Anthem revealed that TNA President Scott D'Amore's contract had been terminated. Anthem's President of Entertainment Anthony Cicione will be stepping into that President of TNA role moving forward, which Anthem stated was a move to "further integrate TNA Wrestling into Anthem's Entertainment Group" in their official statement. D'Amore was by all reports a beloved figure in Impact Wrestling and now TNA, and many stars in TNA have taken to social media to share their support and gratitude to D'Amore in reaction to the news. You can check out some of those on the next slide, and you can find the official statement from Anthem below.
The statement reads, "Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc., a global multi-platform media company, announced today the appointment of Anthony Cicione as the President of TNA Wrestling.
The move aims to further integrate TNA Wrestling into Anthem's Entertainment Group, of which Cicione is the President, leveraging the entire Company's resources to add more value in areas including production, distribution, marketing, viewership, customer acquisition, digital revenue streams, ad sales and sponsorships, digital tech operations, and more.
Cicione replaces Scott D'Amore, whose contract with Anthem has been terminated. D'Amore has been a part of TNA since 2003. He held many key leadership positions and played a vital role in the growth of the company leading to its strong industry reputation today, including the successful return of the TNA Wrestling brand in 2024. Anthem thanks him for the commitment he brought to the business, the talent, and the people who work outside the ring.
In addition to these duties as President of Entertainment, Cicione will now manage the day-to-day business operations for TNA Wrestling. He brings more than 30 years of executive-level management experience to the organization. Cicione has been with Anthem for the last 16 years, managing technical operations and multiple cable and digital channels. Prior to his time with Anthem, Cicione was a producer of sports content including catapulting The Score to success by bringing WWE to the channel."
Frankie Kazarian
The incredibly painstaking, tedious and difficult work that @ScottDAmore has put in to bring @ThisIsTNA to this very exciting moment in time, cannot be understated. We all, wrestlers and fans alike, owe him a debt of gratitude. 🥃— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) February 6, 2024
Savannah Evans
Thank you @ScottDAmore 🙏🏽— Savannah Evans (@SavannahEvansNV) February 7, 2024
Eddie Edwards
TNA TNA TNA TNA
Thank you@ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/vMTXIQyRCU— Edward Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) February 8, 2024
Kiera Hogan
And that’s on periodt! Thank you for everything @ScottDAmore 💙 https://t.co/kk7mcjvWVG— Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) February 8, 2024
Tasha Steelz
Forever our Hype Man! Thank you for everything boss! ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/JveOf6QYF8— Tasha Steelz (@RealTSteelz) February 7, 2024
John Skyler
Thank You @ScottDAmore ❤️🍻 pic.twitter.com/4JXc5jiD0W— Rassler #2 🤭 (@TheJohnSkyler) February 7, 2024
Traci Brooks
I’m a @ScottDAmore knockout always and forever. Thank you boss. pic.twitter.com/CeQG2WffnS— Traci Brooks (@TheTraciBrooks) February 7, 2024
Brian Myers
Thanks to @ScottDAmore @ThisIsTNA never died.
That same passion & belief lives on with the current roster that he assembled.
We are hard to kill.
Thanks for everything Boss.— Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) February 7, 2024
Jackson Stone
Thanks for the contract and belief @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/egn91c7odk— Jackson Stone 👺 (@Jackson_Stone31) February 7, 2024
Trinity
We don’t play about @ScottDAmore! Ok bye.— Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) February 7, 2024
Gia Miller
We owe so much to @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/MDk6blGQvj— Gia Miller // GLAM (@MeanGiaMiller) February 7, 2024
Jody Threat
Not all people in leadership roles are leaders. @ScottDAmore was a leader.— Jody Threat (@JodyThreat) February 7, 2024
Honoured to have been led by him.
Thank you for everything.
♥️
Jason Hotch
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/wm6h8wFYpu— Jason Hotch (@TheJasonHotch) February 7, 2024
Jade Chung
Because of you.February 7, 2024
Josh Alexander
Thank you coach.February 7, 2024
Steve Maclin
February 7, 2024prevnext
Jordynne Grace
Heart and soul of TNA.— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) February 7, 2024
Irreplaceable. pic.twitter.com/GDuducuafT
Jake Something
Proud to be a Scott D’Amore guy. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/dhTLpWuMEh— Jake Something (@JakeSomething_) February 7, 2024