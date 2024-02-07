TNA Fires President Scott D'Amore

Anthem Sports & Entertainment recently left Impact Wrestling behind and kicked off a new era with the return of TNA, and the rebrand has been a big success. There's more change coming though, as today Anthem revealed the shocking firing of longtime Impact and TNA President Scott D'Amore, stating his contract has been terminated. Replacing D'Amore will be Anthony Cicione, who is Anthem's President of Entertainment, and now will also be President of TNA Wrestling and the day-to-day operations for the business. It's not stated why D'Amore's contract was terminated, but we will keep you posted on any further details. You can find the press release from Anthem below.

"Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc., a global multi-platform media company, announced today the appointment of Anthony Cicione as the President of TNA Wrestling.

The move aims to further integrate TNA Wrestling into Anthem's Entertainment Group, of which Cicione is the President, leveraging the entire Company's resources to add more value in areas including production, distribution, marketing, viewership, customer acquisition, digital revenue streams, ad sales and sponsorships, digital tech operations, and more.

Cicione replaces Scott D'Amore, whose contract with Anthem has been terminated. D'Amore has been a part of TNA since 2003. He held many key leadership positions and played a vital role in the growth of the company leading to its strong industry reputation today, including the successful return of the TNA Wrestling brand in 2024. Anthem thanks him for the commitment he brought to the business, the talent, and the people who work outside the ring.

In addition to these duties as President of Entertainment, Cicione will now manage the day-to-day business operations for TNA Wrestling. He brings more than 30 years of executive-level management experience to the organization. Cicione has been with Anthem for the last 16 years, managing technical operations and multiple cable and digital channels. Prior to his time with Anthem, Cicione was a producer of sports content including catapulting The Score to success by bringing WWE to the channel."

D'Amore has been a part of Impact and TNA since 2003, and in 2024 D'Amore was at the helm of the successful relaunch of TNA. That started with January's Hard to Kill pay-per-view, which brought in several free agents and crowned new TNA Champions.

Are you surprised by the news? Let us know in the comments.