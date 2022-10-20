Scott Steiner Reflects on His Famous "Steiner Math" Promo

Scott Steiner's famous "Steiner Math" promo leading up to the 2008 Sacrifice pay-per-view for TNA (Impact Wrestling) has become one of the most popular memes in all of pro wrestling. Impact Wrestling consistently holds it up as one of its iconic moments, wrestlers often try to find a way to parody or reference it and even NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Steiner's nephew, doesn't hesitate to bring it up on WWE programming.

Steiner was asked about it in a recent interview with The Bullet Cast and insisted that, all these years later, it still makes mathematical sense. He explained, "No, I don't think you can ever do an interview and think it's gonna last forever the way it did. But no, It took off. People still enjoy it today. So, it's great and It made sense." Steiner would go to challenge then-TNA World Heavyweight Champion Samoa Joe and Frankie Kazarian in a triple threat match, only to get pinned by Joe.

Will Bron Breakker Ever Use the Steiner Name?

Breakker will defend the NXT Championship against both Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh at Halloween Havoc on Saturday night. Shawn Michaels, who oversees NXT, spoke with ComicBook.com recently and discussed a popular topic involving Breakker — will he ever adopt the Steiner name? It was a subject that even Scott and Rick Steiner, Bron's father, poked fun at while the three were recently on Table for 3.

"I think Bron is going to be incredibly successful no matter what you want to call him," Michaels said. "He's a very bright, talented, unbelievably wonderful young man. I'll say this, I think now he's established Bron Breakker pretty darn well. Let's put it this way — what we wanted to make sure that we did in NXT is not run from it or pretend like it wasn't there. And I think that's what has helped him, I think, made that transition into a new name and character a bit easier. We didn't pretend like it wasn't there and he wasn't a Steiner by bringing his father out and making reference to who he was and where he came from. I think that's made it a little bit easier.

"We're always going to do that," he added. "We're never going to pretend like someone wasn't who they were. But those are challenges that we often run into. I, don't know how many of those will have to take in the future, but certainly, the WWE has its way of wanting to do things. It's been pretty darn successful for the last 40 years, 40 or 50 years. I don't know that if something isn't broke that you need to fix it."

h/t SEScoops