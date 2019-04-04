Watch: Big E Recreates Scott Steiner’s Hilarious ‘Steiner Math’ Promo

Someone paid Big E $100 to re-enact the infamous Scott Steiner math promo on Cameo and he absolutely delivered pic.twitter.com/AOQyhlhAGC — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) April 1, 2019

Back in 2008 former WCW Champion Scott Steiner cut a backstage promo during his time in Impact Wrestling about an upcoming triple threat match with Samoa Joe and Kurt Angle at the Sacrifice pay-per-view. The promo quickly devolved into utter nonsense when Steiner broke down the Joe’s mathematically improbability of winning the match, eventually reaching the conclusion that he had a “141 2/3 percent chance of winning” (funny enough, Joe managed to retain his TNA World Heavyweight Championship by winning the match). The promo has become a meme on social media in recent years, and this week a fan decided to pay The New Day’s Big E to try and re-enact the promo.

He did a pretty good job at it.

“You see John, normally when you go one-on-one with another wrestler, you’ve got a 50-50 chance of winning. But see me, I’m a genetic freak, so that means you’ve got a 25% chance of winning at best. At best! And then, if you add Kurt Angle to the mix, that means you’ve got a 33 and a third chance, and you take his 33 and a third, minus my 25 and a third chance…” E said before trailing off.

Surprisingly, Steiner’s promo actually got more ridiculous the first time around.

“So Samoa Joe, you take your 33 1/3 chance, minus my 25% chance and you got an 8 1/3 chance of winning at Sacrifice,” Steiner said at the time “But then you take my 75% chance of winning, if we was to go one on one, and then add 66 2/3 per cents, I got 141 2/3 chance of winning at Sacrifice. See Joe, the numbers don’t lie, and they spell disaster for you at Sacrifice.”

Joe, now the United States Champion, will take on Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday. Angle will compete in his final WWE match at the same event, taking on Baron Corbin.

The bout has been much maligned on social media for Corbin’s notorious slow-paced matches, leading to Angle having to defend the creative choice on Twitter.

“My farewell match will be against Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania. I realize it’s not the most popular decision from a fan’s perspective… BUT I will make Corbin tap out on the biggest stage of them all…. and I Hope you can share this moment/accomplishment with me on April 7th,” Angle wrote. “Baron is a legit tough guy. It won’t be easy but it never is.

