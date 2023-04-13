Why Are WWE Fans Suddenly Worried About Seth Rollins Leaving?

The phrase "Seth Rollins leaving WWE" suddenly started trending on Google this week, despite the fact that the former WWE and Universal Champion is still very much under contract with the WWE. Rollins' most recent match was at WrestleMania 39 earlier this month where he defeated YouTuber and celebrity boxer Logan Paul. The Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania saw Rollins have his promo cut from the show while he was standing in the ring waiting for a commercial break to end and he didn't have anything to do on this week's Raw beyond pop up in a video package. He is, however, listed as a featured wrestler for this weekend's set of live events in Rio Rancho, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas.

One of the main contributors to the speculation is an Instagram post Rollins made prior to WrestleMania, reflecting on the fact that WrestleMania 39 would be his 10th.

"As I approach my 10th #wrestlemania, I am flooded with gratitude for a business that has allowed a kid from small-town Iowa to live a fortunate and remarkable life," he wrote, posting a photo from when he won the WWE Championship back at WrestleMania 31. "To all the wrestlers, companies, promoters and fans...thank you. I'm nothing without your grace."

Is Seth Rollins Leaving WWE?

However, there's little truth to the idea that Rollins is on the verge of leaving the company. None of the major outlets or industry insiders are reporting it, and the last time Rollins went on the record about his current WWE deal was back in September 2021. Even at the time (while on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions) he indicated he intended to see his current contract all the way through.

"I have a couple years left on my contract, I definitely want to see that through," he said at the time. "After that, we'll see what happens. I don't know, I wish I had a proper answer because I love it, but life is starting to get a lot bigger when you got a little baby girl and when my contract is up, she'll be about 3 or 4 and ready to go into school and do stuff. We'll see. If it all ended tomorrow, I'd be pretty satisfied with the things I've accomplished and the contributions I've made to the business. I always wanted to leave it better than I found it and I've been able to do that in some respects. I'm proud of that."

So, at least for now, there's no need to worry about Rollins leaving in the immediate future. But that could change, so stay tuned for more details as they become available.