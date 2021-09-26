The Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend Hell in a Cell match at the 2019 Hell in a Cell pay-per-view has gone down as one of the most hated WWE main events in recent memory. Bray Wyatt’s new persona was, at the time, one of the hottest acts in the industry while Rollins had been working as Raw top babyface for the duration of that year. But while man fans were hoping for a violent in-ring matchup, the bout was primarily centered around Rollins hitting Wyatt with all sorts of weapons before the referee ruled it a No Contest when “The Architect” started using a sledgehammer. WWE corrected their mistake weeks later when Wyatt won the title, but the damage to Rollins’ babyface run was already done and he was turned back into a heel by the end of the year.

Rollins was a guest on Broken Skull Sessions this week and openly admitted to Steve Austin that he wanted to strangle Vince McMahon once he made his way backstage after the watch. But Rollins also said that without that match, his “Monday Night Messiah” and “Drip God” personas would have never been realized.

“Things happen for a reason, they happen the way they’re supposed to happen,” Rollins said (h/t Fightful). “It was what it was, but here we are. Where we are now doesn’t exist without that match. I put a positive spin on it now because I can look back a year and a half later, but at the time, I came through that curtain and I was ready to strangle Vince McMahon. I’m not kidding you. TJ Wilson was there to hold me back. I stared right into Vince’s eyes, I looked at him, he looked at me, we didn’t say a single word to each other and he walked out.

“I sat down with Paul Heyman, who was creative director at Raw, I sat down with him and we had a conversation. He ‘Paul Heyman’d me,’ if you will,” he continued. “The next day, I went into Vince’s office, I was much calmer, and I said, ‘Let’s talk about this. We need to figure out what we’re doing here because that can’t happen again.’ It was civil, but it took me a night. I was ready to go. If somebody wasn’t there making sure I was okay, my temper and the adrenaline.”