WWE WrestleMania 39: Seth Rollins Fans are Loving His New Entrance and Gear
WWE's Seth Rollins debuted a much fancier take on his classic entrance and showed off some cool new gear for WWE WrestleMania 39, and fans are loving it! Seth Rollins was scheduled for a huge new match against Logan Paul on Night One of the two night premium live event, and fans were hoping that Rollins would go all out considering how much he's done for his WrestleMania appearances in the past. Thankfully, the WWE Superstar did not disappoint as fans were loving the new take on his entrance and fancy new gear for this big match against Logan Paul.
With their match starting out with a huge new entrance for Logan Paul, Rollins somehow managed to surpass it by recruiting a professional conductor to conduct the fans in the audience to sing Rollins' theme like they do every week. But this was then taken to the next level with his elaborate gear and fans are not able to take their minds of off it as it made quite the huge impact.
Read on to see what WWE fans are saying about Seth Rollins' WWE WrestleMania 39 entrance and gear below, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!
A Special Entrance
Seth Rollins got a whole conductor for his #Wrestlemania entrance 🔥🔥 This man is something special pic.twitter.com/Tqz7pu6Vjy— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) April 2, 2023
Looking Like Bedsheets
Seth Rollins looking like the bedsheets my daughter just got for her birthday! pic.twitter.com/ueyuaa7a9t— A Kenny For Your Thoughts (@_kennythoughts) April 2, 2023
Jeff Jarrett Tribute?
Seth Rollins with the Double J Jeff Jarrett tribute top?? #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/N3V09NLadr— Super Kakkoii (@2Sweet4Lyfe) April 2, 2023
Seth is HIM
Seth Rollins: #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/TdafCLt40h— Milko|ScruffyWolf🐺 (@iAmScruffyWolf) April 2, 2023
An Icon
Seth rollins fashion icon #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/cP3q9UqPOT— Diva Stan (@DIVASTAN1) April 2, 2023
Serving Lewks
SETH ROLLINS IS A SERVER #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/8GRHt1FLEc— quinn SAMI’S DAY (@quinnbvk) April 2, 2023
Amazing
Seth Rollins looks AMAZING with that attire 🔥#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/3pZCENBjln— Uncle Drew (@WEST0NR0AD) April 2, 2023
'Nuff Said
My critiques for Seth Rollins’ #Wrestlemania outfit pic.twitter.com/hfBg2OMxAc— chris rodgers. (@cxrodge) April 2, 2023
Always the Best
Never doubt for a second that Seth Rollins will ALWAYS find a way to make his entrances 100× better than his last #Wrestlemaniapic.twitter.com/OG6pPzOSXl— Kiran 💫 (@KiranEST_) April 2, 2023
Magical
*SETH ROLLINS THEME*#WrestleMania #WrestleMania39 pic.twitter.com/5bSnxUdPRb— Ani☆ (@UndisputedReign) April 2, 2023