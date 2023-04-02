WWE WrestleMania 39: Seth Rollins Fans are Loving His New Entrance and Gear

WWE's Seth Rollins debuted a much fancier take on his classic entrance and showed off some cool new gear for WWE WrestleMania 39, and fans are loving it! Seth Rollins was scheduled for a huge new match against Logan Paul on Night One of the two night premium live event, and fans were hoping that Rollins would go all out considering how much he's done for his WrestleMania appearances in the past. Thankfully, the WWE Superstar did not disappoint as fans were loving the new take on his entrance and fancy new gear for this big match against Logan Paul.

With their match starting out with a huge new entrance for Logan Paul, Rollins somehow managed to surpass it by recruiting a professional conductor to conduct the fans in the audience to sing Rollins' theme like they do every week. But this was then taken to the next level with his elaborate gear and fans are not able to take their minds of off it as it made quite the huge impact.

Read on to see what WWE fans are saying about Seth Rollins' WWE WrestleMania 39 entrance and gear below