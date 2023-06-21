Seth Rollins Retains WWE World Heavyweight Title in NXT Gold Rush Thriller, Ambushed by Finn Balor

After an unexpected challenge from NXT's Bron Breakker for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Seth Rollins delivered another surprise and accepted that challenge, resulting in the main event of tonight's Week 1 Gold Rush event. Breakker and Rollins pushed each other to the limit throughout, with Breakker focusing on the taped-up ribs and lower back of the Champion. The strategy worked brilliantly, as several times Rollins wasn't able to execute moves he would normally deliver with ease. Breakker would come close to victory and kicked out of the Pedigree, but Rollins was able to hit two Curb Stomps on the challenger and take him down to retain his Title. Unfortunately, he was then attacked by Finn Balor, who he will face at Money in the Bank.

Rollins quickly evaded Breakker and then was able to knock the challenger out of the ring. After taking a second to soak in the chants from the crowd, Rollins continued to work on Breakker, slamming him into the barricade and then delivering a loud chop to his chest. Back in the ring Breakker was on his feet and knocked Rollins to the mat, and then he kicked the Champion in the stomach, knocking him down again.

Rollins evaded a move from Breakker and slammed him down to the mat but then ate a slam from Breakker. Breakker got Rollins in the corner and targeted the hurt ribs of the Champ, and then he slammed him back into the corner and punched him in the stomach again. Rollins got out of the corner but then was hit with double knees in the ribs before being knocked out of the ring.

Breakker pushed Rollins' back against the ring apron and then locked in a bear hug, doing more damage to the hurt ribs. Rollins broke free and but then Breakker tossed him across the ring. Breakker then lifted Rollins and threw him up in the air, and Rollins was clearly in pain when he came down. Breakker did it again, tossing Rollins onto his sore back and going for a cover, but Rollins kicked out.

Breakker kept up the aggressive approach, but Rollins hit a loud series of chops on Breakker's chest. Rollins hit a back elbow and then went for Breakker in the corner, but he ran into the turnbuckle instead before getting suplexed by Breakker. Breakker went for the cover but Rollins kicked out as Breaker did some pushups to taunt the crowd.

Breakker charged up his spear but Rollins evaded it, sending Breakker's shoulder into the post. Rollins tried to knock Breakker down but he wouldn't fall, and Rollins kept up the attack with kicks and clotheslines until he finally brought him down. Rollins went at Breakker in the corner and then tried to lift the challenger but Breakker lifted him instead, only to eat a knee from Rollins.

Rollins knocked Breakker to the outside and then dove through the ropes twice, knocking the challenge down to the floor. Rollins went for a third dive, connecting and knocking Breakker to the floor once more. Rollins set up for the Curb Stomp but Breakker rolled out of the ring. Rollins knocked Breakker down onto the floor and then looked at the announce table as the crowd chanted tables.

Rollins cleared it off and but Breakker was on his feet and picked up Rollins. Rollins hit a crescent kick on Breakker, which put him on the table. Rollins went up top and then hit a huge splash on Breakker, shattering the table. Back in the ring, the two superstars exchanged strikes, with Breakker continuing to hit Rollins in the stomach and ribs. Both were clearly exhausted, and then Rollins delivered a buckle bomb to Breakker and went for a cover, but Breakker kicked out.

Breakker went to lift Rollins but the Champ rolled him up and went for the pin. Breakker kicked out and then kicked out a second time, but Rollins hit a mean superkick to the head. Rollins went up top and went for the Frog Splash, but Breakker moved out of the way. The move did a lot of damage to Rollins and Breakker went to take advantage, locking Rollins in the Camel Clutch. Rollins crawled to the bottom rope and broke the submission.

Rollins went up top again but Breakker met him and hit a suplex. Breakker then hit a Power Slam into a cover, but Rollins kick out at 2. Breakker set up for the spear again, but Rollins countered with a knee and then hit the Pedigree into a cover. Breakker then shockingly kicked out, and then hit a spear on Rollins and went for the pin, but Rollins kicked out again.

Breakker went up top but got caught with a kick and then a Curb Stomp, and Rollins was ready to win. Rollins hit a second Curb Stomp and covered Breakker to retain his Title. Then Finn Balor would show up and attack Rollins, continuing to do damage to the Champion's ribs and back. Balor would then get a chair and hit him with it and was setting up for some stomps of his own but Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams would run to the ring to help Rollins out.

