Seth Rollins Faced Travel Woes Ahead of Tonight's NXT Gold Rush World Heavyweight Championship Match

Seth Rollins was originally booked to appear on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday afternoon, only for Paul Heyman to appear via video and announce WWE's Fastlane pay-per-view on Oct. 7 in Indianapolis. Rollins later took to Twitter to explain he had been held up with flight issues but had made it to Orlando in time for his World Heavyweight Championship defense tonight against Bron Breakker. He was originally scheduled to defend the title in an open challenge on this week's Monday Night Raw, but Vince McMahon scrapped the match in favor of a brawl with Finn Balor.

"Oh bless you boys for having to deal with that buffoon. Got stuck in the air cause Florida is a perpetual monsoon. I owe ya's one...." Rollins wrote. "Luckily, I'm finally in Orlando and the #WHC WILL BE on the line tonight on @WWENXT!"

NXT Gold Rush Week 1 Card

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate

Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate NXT Tag Team Championship No.1. Contender's Match: Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

No.1. Contender's Match: Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend vs. Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon

Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade

Seth Rollins on His Captain America: Brave New World Role

Rollins finally commented on his upcoming role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new interview with The Daily Mail this week. He stopped short of saying which character he's playing, though it's believed to be King Cobra of The Serpent Society.

"I am sworn to a certain level of secrecy, so I can't divulge too much information on that," Rollins said. "What I will say in response to your question is that it is cool, it's cool to get opportunities to do something outside of your comfort zone. This is what I love, WWE, professional wrestling, it's all I've ever wanted to do and all I ever intend to do as a career for as long as I can, but anytime you get to a certain level in this industry there's going to be opportunities that come your way and I love taking chances at this point in my career.

"I mean, you can tell with the fashion sensibility I have become known for over the last few years, that I love taking chances! So if you get the chance to do something incredible outside of WWE, you've got to take a look at it, try and make it work the best you can because you only get one life and one chance and you never know when you might get an opportunity like that – so you got to make it happen," he added.