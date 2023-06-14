Seth Rollins Responds to Bron Breakker's WWE World Heavyweight Title Challenge

Bron Breakker made headlines last week when he called out the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and tonight he addressed those comments and the buzz that came after on NXT. Breakker hit the ring to reveal the reason he called out Rollins last week, and it was all about accountability. Breakker is looking to make sure everyone in NXT is ready to deliver at any time, and that includes people outside of NXT. That's why he called out Rollins, and then Rollins appeared on the video screen and responded to Breakker's challenge. Rollins pretty much shot down Breakker at first, saying you can't just call out the Champ that way. As he continued though, he started to waver and even expressed respect for the boldness Breakker showed in calling him out. Rollins then accepted his challenge, and it will take place on next week's NXT.

Breakker said, "I guess I made some headlines last week huh, because I took out the biggest superstar in Europe, and I called out the biggest superstar from Monday Night Raw. And it's all for one reason. Accountability. Everyone here is going to start being held accountable for their actions. They don't just get to say and do what they want. Ilja Dragunov didn't look like the most resilient superstar last week when I slammed him into the concrete."

Breakker then complimented Rollins before calling him out. "Seth Rollins is a visionary superstar. He's everything he says and then some, until he meets eyes with the meaner-than-evil Bron Breakker. Where is he? Huh? Where's Seth Rollins? Where's the workhorse Champion? I don't see him," Breakker said.

Dragunov then came out and charged towards the ring, but was stopped by security and referees. Breakker egged him on from the ring, taunting him by saying, "Guess what Ilja, you're not on my level, Get him out of here. You see, that's what I'm talking about. Everyone, I'm talking everyone will be held accountable from this moment forward. I don't care if it's Ilja, Seth Rollins, or anyone else. At that point, Rollins came on the video screen, holding his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

"Man what do you think this is? Just because we're both former NXT Champions, you think you can say my name three times fast and I'll give yo a crack at the Heavyweight Title? You gotta know, that's not how things work around here," Rollins said. "I Gotta say, I like your approach. Bold, going straight for the top. And God I have been in your position before. You want to make a bunch of noise. You want to be the guy."

"Truth be told. It would be kind of nice to go back to where it all started. So I can't believe I'm going to say this, but Bron Breakker, challenge accepted. Next week I'm going to go back to the house that Seth built and it's going to be Bron Breakker vs Seth Freakin Rollins for my Heavyweight Championship in NXT," Rollins said.

The match will happen on next week's NXT, and we cannot wait to see Rollins back in NXT.

