More on Why Seth Rollins Is Returning to WWE NXT to Defend His World Heavyweight Championship

Bron Breakker made waves in the wrestling world this week when he called out Seth Rollins to defend his World Heavyweight Championship on NXT. This came as a shock given how NXT has been firmly re-established as WWE's developmental brand since the NXT 2.0 reboot back in 2021, but fits right in line with the likes of Baron Corbin, Mustafa Ali and Dana Brooke all popping up on NXT in recent weeks. According to Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio, the teased Rollins vs. Breakker match is Nick Khan's doing as the WWE CEO wants to start positioning NXT as a legitimate third brand again alongside Raw and SmackDwon, a position WWE has swung back and forth on over the years.

"The deal is that this is a Nick Khan thing you know bring...like they had Dana Brooke, which is no big deal but still. (Baron) Corbin, bring more main roster stars to NXT every week, boost the ratings and try to boost the price for a renewal from USA Network because the ratings are higher," Meltzer said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "So that's the strategy that they're going with. That's why you're going to be seeing more main roster stars and he said it a couple of weeks ago that the plan is to put more main roster stars on NXT and make it a third brand and not a developmental brand.

"Which is funny because [Paul "Triple H" Leveque] wanted to be a third brand and they nixed him and made it a developmental brand. But that's not a surprise. Things like they say in WWE, if there's a new rule and it's stupid, don't worry because it's all going to change. If there's a new thing that's good, don't worry because it's all going to change anyway and that's just the nature of the beast there," he added.

