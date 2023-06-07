Will WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins Defend his Title on NXT After Shocking Challenge?

Seth Rollins was crowned the new WWE World Heavyweight at Night of Champions after defeating AJ Styles, and since then he's already defended his Title against Damian Priest. Rumors suggest he isn't done with The Judgement Day, but tonight's episode of WWE NXT threw an unexpected wrench into any opponent predictions for the Champ. In the closing moments of NXT, Bron Breakker was approached for an interview, and he launched into a promo about Ilja Dragunov. That segued however into a promo on Rollins, and he would challenge him to come to NXT and put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

Breakker started out on Dragunov, saying "Why did I attack Ilja Dragunov? Because I'm not gonna let Ilja spit out some garbage about how he's the most intense guy in WWE. Are you kidding? I'm gonna start holding everyone accountable, all the way from the top to the bottom, alright?"

"And speaking of all the way to the top, how about our WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins," Breakker said. "Monday Night Rollins. The workhorse of WWE. You know what, how about you prove it? Because you're familiar how we do things here, because you were the first ever NXT Champion and I was the most dominant NXT Champion. So why don't you come here and put the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against me?"

So, the question is will Rollins not just appear on NXT but also put the Title on the line? Rollins has already shown he's a fighting Champion, and Breakker seems headed to the main roster at any time. Perhaps this would be a way of planting seeds for a feud between the two down the line, or Breakker could end up helping someone else in their quest to take down Rollins and take his Title (if Breakker ends up on Monday Night Raw.)

We've also seen a huge influx of WWE Superstars appearing in NXT, with tonight's episode alone featuring Mustafa Ali, Baron Corbin, and Dana Brooke. In the past year we've also seen The New Day, Ricochet, Natalya, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Apollo Crews, and more show up, so anything's possible.

It will be interesting to see where WWE goes from here. Rumors suggest that Rollins will face Finn Balor for the Title at Money in the Bank, which makes sense since he already took on Priest for the Title. That doesn't mean he can't have other one-off matches, especially if they help plant things for future stories. Plus, WWE seems to want to get this Title in front of everyone in a big way to solidify its importance, and the more you see it and the more it's talked about in that reverent fashion the more prestigious and less overshadowed it becomes.

Not going to lie, Rollins vs Breakker would be a compelling match unto itself, and getting in the ring with someone like Rollins would help any NXT Superstar, including Breakker. We'll have to wait and see what happens, but Rollins on NXT would surely be huge news if it happens.

What do you want to see? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!