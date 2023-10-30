Watch WWE's Seth Rollins Discuss his Role in Marvel's Captain America 4 on Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals (Exclusive)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is one of the biggest stars in WWE, and now he's jumping in the world of Hollywood in a major way. Rollins will play a yet-to-be-revealed villain in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, and while Rollins isn't revealing who he is playing yet, he did talk about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what he hopes fans get from his take on the character in the new episode of Last Meals with Mythical Chef Josh Scherer. During the episode, Rollins opens up about being nervous when things venture outside of wrestling, bringing a Marvel character to life, and more. You can watch an exclusive clip from the episode below, and the full episode will be available on Mythical Kitchen on Tuesday, October 31st.

Scherer brought up Captain America: Brave New World and asked what Rollins could say about the role. Rollins said, "Nope, can't do that! Can't tell you nothing about that (smiles)." Rollins then opened up a bit on the overall experience, saying, "It was a really good experience and I think it's going to be pretty cool. I think our audience is going to love it. I think their audience is going to love it, so it was a cool crossover to be able to jump into some totally different skin and try a new thing out for me."

Rollins then discussed being a bit nervous, as acting isn't second nature like wrestling. That's because Rollins has been completely focused on wrestling for the past 20 years, but he's also excited he got to jump into another arena.

(Photo: Last Meals/Mythical Kitchen)

"I'm not comfortable...like, look, I'm 38. I've only been doing wrestling for 20 years. Only, nonstop. That's it. I worked in like crappy restaurants and a carwash when I was in my early 20s, and that's it," Rollins said. "Other than that all I've done is wrestling, so anytime I get out of my comfort zone I am nervous. I'm like I suck at this, I don't know what I'm doing, but I was in good hands and it was a really fun experience and I'm excited to see how it turns out."

Rollins then references the character he's playing and hopes that he didn't ruin anyone's vision of who that is supposed to be. "Hopefully everyone doesn't hate me," Rollins said. "I don't want to have ruined everybody's vision of this character, so I'm doing my best. I hope people enjoy it." You can find the official description for Rollins' Last Meal episode below,

"WWE superstar Seth Rollins joins Mythical Chef Josh to share his ideal Last Meal and the memories behind each dish. With questions about life, death, and everything in between, viewers will gain an intimate glimpse into Rollins' life, both inside and outside the ring."

As for Brave New World, the film is set to release on July 26th, 2024, but that also depends on how long the Actors strike continues. Production on all Marvel film projects was halted when the actors' strike began, and now the strike has surpassed 100 days. While there is renewed hope for a deal soon, until that ends it is unclear which movies will keep their release dates. Hopefully, the film is able to conclude its production soon because everyone would love to see Captain America hit theaters next year.

You can watch new episodes of Last Meals and more from Mythical Kitchen right here. You can also catch Rollins every week on Monday Night Raw on USA Network.