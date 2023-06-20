Paul Heyman Addresses The Usos Betraying Roman Reigns on The Pat McAfee Show

The Usos finally solidified their split from The Bloodline on the latest Friday Night SmackDown as both Jimmy and Jey Uso nailed Roman Reigns with superkicks. WWE then announced a "Bloodline Civil War" match for the upcoming Money in the Bank 2023 pay-per-view, pitting Reigns and Solo Sikoa against the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. While Reigns has yet to comment on the betrayal, Paul Heyman commented on the situation while making a surprise appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. Heyman tried to brush off The Bloodline falling apart as a faction as mere "growing pains."

"Listen, this is growing pains," Heyman said somewhat dismissively. "The Usos are now experiencing the same growing pains that they did when they were children and they always were second to Roman Reigns. Whether it be on the football field or the house, who got the better food for the better nutrition to build the better body, or who could just whoop who's ass in the backyard. It was always The Tribal Chief who remained dominant over the twins. And it did take two twins to put one Tribal Chief down. I love the twins. I love Jey and Jimmy. And I hope that they will display the same greatness that they did as the greatest tag team champions of all time when they take their beatings from Roman Reigns and Solo at Money in the Bank on July 1 in London. And I'm very proud of them for being willing to take those beatings."

As for Jimmy and Jey, the pair posted a brief tweet on Sunday while reflecting on their decision stating Reigns deserved it. Jimmy was the first to snap on Reigns, nailing him with a superkick during the Night of Champions main event and costing Reigns & Sikoa the chance to win the Undisputed tag titles from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Jey would then spend the next few weeks unsure about his decision, but not even the promise of being groomed as Reigns' successor was enough to make him turn on his brother.

