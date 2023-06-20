Vince McMahon Canceled Seth Rollins' Latest WWE World Heavyweight Championship Defense

Vince McMahon has made a habit out of making last-minute changes to WWE programming lately, furthering his involvement in WWE's booking without physically being at the venue for each show. Sean Ross Sapp reported via Fightful Select before this week's Monday Night Raw that McMahon made some "drastic changes" to this week's show, specifically the opening segment. That was supposed to be Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship in an open challenge, with BWE reporting it was supposed to be against a returning Tommaso Ciampa.

Rollins wound up getting attacked before the match by Finn Balor, with "The Prince" nailing him with three Coup De Gras finishers outside the ring. With the match getting scrapped, Ciampa would instead return by answering The Miz's open challenge and beating him with a Fairytale Ending. Tonight's title match between Rollins and Bron Breakker on NXT is still set to happen as advertised.

Seth Rollins on WWE's Plans for His World Heavyweight Championship

Rollins has already defended his championship seven times on TV, dark matches and at live events since winning the title at Night of Champions a little over three weeks ago — a far cry from Roman Reigns' four title defenses since the start of the year. He recently explained WWE's plans for the new title on My Love Letter to Wrestling.

"I think just kind of calling it the work-rate title is a little bit underselling it. At the end of the day, the title exists because our roster is so chock full of talent. There's just too much to have one champion that's not around very much, and so I think the fact that we had so many worthy contenders, people that could hold this championship, I think that is the reason the title exists," Rollins said.

"If we had a weak roster and things weren't good and stuff wasn't hot, it might be fine just to have one champion who wasn't around, didn't want to make live events, but that's just not the case," he continued. "We're selling out left and right, we're hot, from here to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Paris, France, Mexico City, it doesn't matter. We're just selling out left and right, and we need to have a World Heavyweight Champion on the men's side to represent that level of competition. So I think we're going to put in the work to build this title to be as big as any championship in wrestling. We're not naive and think that we don't need to put that work. We know that it needs to happen. But we've got the roster, and the guys and the crew who are willing to put in the time to make it feel as big as it is."