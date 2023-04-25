Shane McMahon Training Again Following WWE WrestleMania 39 Injury

Shane McMahon has been a curious case within WWE since he returned to the company seven years ago. When "Here Comes The Money" initially hit in 2016, fans welcomed Shane-O-Mac in with open arms. The prodigal son declared his desire to take control of Monday Night Raw, something he would be given if he could beat The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania 32. Despite Taker being just about untouchable at the Showcase of the Immortals, many clamored for Shane to get the victory in order to usher in his era of WWE creative. While he came up short, Shane gained control of WWE SmackDown Live later that year.

Things turned south when he turned heel in the lead up to WWE WrestleMania 35 in 2019. He beat The Miz at that event and went on to pick up more pay-per-view victories in the subsequent months, including a big W over Roman Reigns. This booking quickly garnered Shane the infamous "go away heat" that would be fulfilled when Kevin Owens sent him packing in October 2019.

After a few sporadic appearances, Shane returned at WWE Royal Rumble 2022, controversially getting a strong showing in the men's multi-man battle royal. His insistence on looking strong in the match led to a falling out with his father, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who quietly let him go and reportedly told him that he would never get another pop in WWE again.

Over one year later, Shane got that elusive pop when he returned at WWE WrestleMania 39 earlier this month. Shane faced old rival Miz in an impromptu match when ended early after he tore his quad almost immediately. Shane has not been seen on WWE programming since.

In an update, Shane is back in the gym and doing upper body weight training. Shane shared a video of his training on his Instagram, noting that this is the third week since his operation. The video shows Shane donning a long leg brace that keeps his left leg from bending.

You can see the video of Shane's training below...

It's unclear as to if Shane will be factored into WWE plans when he does make a full recovery. His full-time wrestling days are very much in the rear view, but he has been known to compete on rare occasions in the past. His weekly WWE duties in recent years were mostly related to on-screen authority duties. It has been years since WWE had a proper general manager for either Monday Night Raw or WWE SmackDown, as Adam Pearce has fulfilled the lone on-screen authority role as a "WWE official" on both brands.