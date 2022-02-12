Tony Khan Addresses Possibility of WWE’s Shane McMahon in AEW

With the arrival of Keith Lee in All Elite Wrestling, many are theorizing what other former WWE stars could show up in AEW down the line. After it was learned Shane McMahon was let go from WWE after what went down at the Royal Rumble, some started wondering if McMahon would start some kind of discussion with Tony Khan and AEW. While much of this talk was comedic in nature, some did wonder if that could ever happen, and during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Khan was asked about the possibility, and the answer may surprise you.

“I’d certainly take the call. I’m sure he’d be an interesting person to talk to about wrestling. I’m not sure exactly if he would be a fit,” Khan said. “I have not heard from him, and I don’t expect to hear from him, but in this business, you never know.”

Shane most likely wouldn’t fit AEW’s mold when it comes to in-the-ring style. That said, he could always take on a more managerial role onscreen for someone, so as Khan said, you never know.

As for Lee’s debut, Khan was dreaming of this moment as soon as he heard Lee was released by WWE.

“Keith’s debut was incredible,” Khan said. “Much to my amazement, Keith got released. As soon as I saw that he was released, this was the moment I dreamed about.”

“It was crazy timing,” Khan said. “I’m so happy with how the debut has been received. It’s very well deserved, and I am very excited to have Keith in AEW.”

The other element of the Forbidden Door on Dynamite was Jay White, and you can expect to see more of him.

“Expect to see more Jay White in AEW,” Khan said. “He came through the ‘Forbidden Door’, and there were many reasons his arrival transpired the way it did on Dynamite. That wasn’t finalized until Sunday, and I’m so happy that we could bring that excitement to the fans.”

