Shane McMahon Returns at WrestleMania 39, Appears to Suffer Serious Injury: Watch

WWE is known for unleashing some surprises as a part of its annual WrestleMania event, but the return of Shane McMahon was an event that few saw coming. With McMahon seemingly leaving the organization previously, Shane's comeback was ushered in by Snoop Dogg with his opponent being none other than The Miz. With Shane's return at this year's WrestleMania, does this mean that we might see Vince McMahon's son making more appearances in the future and/or have a bigger impact on World Wrestling Entertainment moving forward?

When McMahon entered the ring at Snoop's request, he delivered a few punches to The Miz, but unfortunately, it seems that his return was cut short due to a very real injury. Laying on the mat, Shane seemingly injured his knee while leap-frogging over The Miz, meaning that Snoop Dogg had to finish up the match while McMahon was carted away by refs and medical workers. Of course, this had many harkening back to the moment wherein Shane's father, Vince, had blown both of his quads while entering the ring in WWE's past. We'll keep you updated on news here at Comicbook.com when it comes to Shane's injury as WrestleMania continues.

Shane McMahon Injury: Watch

no way shane mcmahon just tore up his knee live at #WrestleMania on some vince mcmahon 2005 royal rumble double torn quads shit pic.twitter.com/GTuYAYsy7J — Smitty Werbenmanjensen (@ChrEEstosK) April 3, 2023

