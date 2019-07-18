Shawn Michaels Set to Appear on WWE SmackDown Live

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was already announced as one of the many former WWE stars to appear at the upcoming Monday Night Raw “Raw Reunion” on July 22. But it looks like “The Heartbreak Kid” will pull double duty next week, as he announced on Twitter on Thursday that he’ll also appear on next week’s SmackDown Live.

Michaels said he’ll be making an appearance on the commentary team, though didn’t specify which match.

I’ve had a lot of …ahem.. fun times on Monday Night #Raw, but I’m not just coming to #RawReunion to see some friends, ol’ HBK is going to be joining commentary THIS Tuesday on #SDLive! #IveBeenPracticing pic.twitter.com/aYrzq2iiFZ — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) July 18, 2019

On top of being a trainer for NXT stars at the WWE Performance Center, Michaels made his in-ring return at the Crown Jewel event back in November for a tag team match involving Triple H, The Undertaker and Kane. In a recent appearance on the Challenge Mode podcast, Michaels stated that he didn’t feel like the Crown Jewel match was him officially coming out of retirement, something he had stayed loyal to ever since he lost to Undertaker back at WrestleMania XXVI with his career on the line.

… It’s not a WrestleMania, it’s not a this, it’s not a… to me it wasn’t coming back as the Heartbreak Kid. It was a tag [team match]. I know that’s not the same, and I know nobody will understand it, but in my mind, it was like a glorified house show, a live event… I don’t mean that to be intellectually insulting to the wrestling fan, but in my mind, it was just so not the same,” Michaels said.

He was then asked why the match happened in the first place.

“I got asked. It was almost like, as a favor [laughs]. And it was totally just, Hunter and I [did] the DX thing, a tag match,” Michaels said. “None of that felt like — it felt like a totally separate entity to me than the other. And that’s why I felt okay doing it. And the thing is, it was done with the intent of again, being a nice little fun thing to do. And I can’t say that it turned out to be all that fun. It was okay, and it was great being out there with those guys. But again, it was just one of those things that you sorta do because you’re a company dude and you go, ‘Oh alright, you know, I’ll do this’ and it’s separate and all that. To me it just sort of lives out there on its own.”