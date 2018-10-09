Shawn Michaels Reportedly Gearing up for WrestleMania 35 Match

Shawn Michaels announced on Monday that he’d be coming out of retirement for a tag team match at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia involving D-Generation X and the Brothers of Destruction.

But it may not be the only time “The Heartbreak Kid” steps back into the squared circle in the near future.

According to the Twitter account WrestleVotes, which has broken numerous insider stories in recent months, Michaels is also training for a match at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019.

Now that it’s official & Shawn Michaels is coming out of retirement, I’m hearing if all goes well, HBK is planning on working WrestleMania. I have heard a few ideas for his opponent but nothing solid enough to report. So… who do you guys want to see HBK wrestle at MetLife? — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 9, 2018

Michales originally retired at WrestleMania XXVI in 2010 when he put his career on the line for one more shot at breaking the Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak. In the years since he’s appeared on WWE television numerous times, but unlike so many wrestlers before him he firmly stayed retired no matter how many matches were reportedly pitched to him.

In a recent interview the four-time world champion said the only match that came close to him breaking his retirement before the upcoming tag match was a third WrestleMania match with The Deadman, this time at WrestleMania XXX where Michaels would be booked to win.

“But it was just from a creative standpoint, it was easily the most intriguing idea, one of those ones where my wife said, ‘oh, that’s pretty cool,’” Michaels said. “And that was the one, when I said no, she said ‘you really are done.’”

Michaels explained during the interview why he stayed so determined to stay out of the ring.

“It’s because it just felt so…complete,” he said. “It felt like I had spent 25 years painting this picture and then all of a sudden one day I stood back and I looked at it and said the picture is done. I sat there and looked at it and I thought, ‘I like it.’ I thought it was beautiful and I just signed my name at the bottom and said, ‘that’s it.’”