Sid Vicious Thinks Paige Should Have Been Fired for Sex Tape, Paige Responds

After being hacked in 2017, SmackDown General Manager Paige saw explicit photos and videos of herself hit the web. And former WWE and WCW Superstar Sid Vicious thinks the leak was a fireable offense.

In an interview with Hannibal TV, Sid professed that WWE not releasing Paige is proof that business is not good. That’s a highly debatable stance, but here’s the quote, nonetheless.

“I think it’s the stupidest thing, but again … it goes to how the business is. When the business is down like it is, they’ll ok things like that. After that, I wouldn’t have her on my show,” he said.

Citing how easily searchable Paige’s leak was, Sid thinks her having such a prominent spot on WWE television is a liability rather than a strength.

I would’ve fired her immediately. Let them do dark matches or something, but don’t make them the GM of your show,” he said.

Given that Paige’s personal media was hacked and leaked, it would be hard to fire her considering she had nothing to do with the distribution. Even if Sid’s argument carried hints of validity, it’s a weird stance to take at this point.

ProWrestlingSheet broke the story and Paige herself commented appropriately.

During an appearance on Chasing Glory, Paige described that the leak—combined with a toxic relationship, neck surgery, and substance abuse—contributed to one of the darker periods of her life.

“I barricaded myself in the house for a couple of months. I was so sad… to the point like I was contemplating suicide – I was so sad and that’s why I was doing so much stupid stuff. I was like drinking heavily – I wasn’t doing drugs at that point, I did drugs before that you know – but I was just in a really, really really bad place… I was so low, I got so skinny, I ended up collapsing with exhaustion in hospital in England and they told me at the time, it was kind of like stress-induced anorexia… I wasn’t eating, I wasn’t sleeping, I lost all my hair,” she revealed.

With such sensitive material becoming public, the internet had a frenzy commenting on Paige’s bad luck. And all of that negativity began to pile against Paige.

“I had a ton of people destroying me. Cyberbullying is a real thing. 50 percent of that is what made me want to kill myself. These people don’t have a life. I usually just snap out of things, but a girl wrote to me who told me I was her biggest inspiration. … Just having that support system made me kick out. I do have the best fan base,” she said thankfully.