Watch: Stephanie McMahon Says She’ll Take Action Against Brock Lesnar

Stephanie McMahon uploaded a video on Thursday to WWE‘s Twitter account stating that she plans on taking action against Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman for what happened on Monday Night Raw this past week.

For those who missed it, Lesnar and Heyman claimed they were appearing on the show to announce which of the two world champions they would use the Money in the Bank contract on. But after Lesnar discovered that he has a full year to utilize the contract, he walked off without giving an answer. McMahon also seemed bothered by Lesnar redecorating the contract as a boom box.

“The WWE renounces, and in fact condemns, the behavior of Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman on Monday Night Raw this past week,” she said. “Brock Lesnar walked to the ring with the Money in the Bank briefcase fashioned as some kind of boom box. Let alone making promises about announcing who they were going to face and cash-in the Money in the Bank briefcase against, which they did not do. But they also disrespected what the Money in the Bank contract represents. They disrespected both the Universal Champion as well as the WWE Champion. And in fact, I think they disrespected the entire WWE as well as the WWE Universe. So on behalf of our organization, on behalf all of our fans, I am going to take this matter up officially with both the McMahon Family as well as our executive team. And we are going to take action.”

At the very least, this video means we’ll get some sort of appearance from McMahon on next week’s episode of Raw. Will it mean Lesnar gets some sort of punishment for his behavior? Probably not, but it might answer the question of what he’ll be doing at Super ShowDown since he’s been announced for the Saudi Arabia show but has yet to be put in a match.

As of Wednesday the Super ShowDown card features nine matches, including Triple H vs. Randy Orton, a 50-man battle royale, Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs Dolph Ziggler, a 50-man battle royal and a returning Goldberg vs. The Undertaker. “The Phenom” will make an appearance during next week’s episode of Raw to promote his bout with the former WCW Champion.