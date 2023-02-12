WWE's The Miz, Logan Paul Featured in Super Bowl Commercials

WWE's The Miz and Logan Paul were both featured in commercials during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night. The first was from FOX, hyping up FOX's Super Bowl Pregame show, which had a number of actors playing characters while hyping up the show. Miz portrayed himself as he stood next to his various WWE championships, saying, "The Super Bowl is such a big party that more than 60 million people will call out sick tomorrow. And I'm going to be right there with them."

Then, before the game started, an advertisement aired for Paul's Prime energy drink aired. It featured a clip from Paul's match with Miz at last year's SummerSlam when he dove from the top turnbuckle and sent Miz through a commentary table at ringside.

#TheMiz helps set the stage for what should be the greatest #SuperBowlLVII of all time!



Don't miss the A-Lister at #WrestleMania's two-night event, taking place on April 1 and 2, 2023, at @SoFiStadium.

Logan Paul and KSI's Prime Hydration just had their own Super Bowl commercial



pic.twitter.com/6uoBdmRedz — Dexerto (@Dexerto) February 12, 2023

