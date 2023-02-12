Super Bowl: Watch The Undertaker Appear in Kevin Hart's Draft Kings Commercial

Super Bowl LVII will feature a star-studded Draft Kings commercial tonight, as Kevin Hart has a few run-ins with popular athletes and celebrities. That includes WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, who pops up behind Hart when the comedian accidentally says his name. One of the scenes has rapper Ludacris whispering "I heard Kevin is taking the under." Hart responds, "The under? I'm ain't no Undertaker!" He then immediately turns around to see "The Phenom" is his signature black hat and trenchcoat. The ad also features stars like Tony Hawk and "Big Papi" David Ortiz.

"The Deadman" previously appeared on Hart's YouTube series "Cold As Balls" back in 2021. He was then inducted into the WWE Hall of Famer as a member of the Class of 2022 and made a few on-stage appearances during WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. While Undertaker's last match wound up being the cinematic Boneyard Match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 (right at the start of the pandemic), he has maintained he won't come back for another match because of his physical limitations.

Will The Undertaker Wrestle in WWE Again?

"I think it's always in my head and in my heart, especially getting ready for WrestleMania here at AT&T Stadium it's just like ... man. But it's just at a point where physically, I can't perform at a level," Undertaker previously told Dallas Morning News. "I mean, I could go out and walk through something and I could get through a match. But I can't give people what they expect at this point. When you see Undertaker, you pay money to see that guy wrestle. I can't deliver physically on what people's expectations are. ... The passion is obviously still there. I think that will always be there.

"It's just the physical side of it. ... My time has come, my time has gone. This is the WWE and things happen, you never know. But I know that my time has passed and it's time for these young guys to step up and take over and lead us to where we're going," he continued.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Full Card