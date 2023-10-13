Surprise WWE Debut Reportedly Taking Place During SmackDown Season Premiere

The season premiere of WWE SmackDown will take place tonight on FOX, and a new report reveals that fans will see a big debut during the episode. According to PWInsider, former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis will be making his WWE debut tonight, and it is said he will be an Authority figure on the brand moving forward. Aldis has been working in a producer role with WWE, but this will be the first time he's appearing on WWE TV. It's unclear how long he's been signed with WWE since leaving Impact Wrestling, but it seems from now on SmackDown will have a new key figure in the mix. Thankfully we don't have to wait much longer to wait before we get a first look at Aldis' new role.

What's also unclear is what this means for Adam Pearce. Pearce has been the de-facto authority figure on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown ever since Sonya Neville left the role to return to in-ring action. Pearce is now the one getting matches approved or approving matches himself and is often dealing with everyone backstage in some capacity.

If Aldis is stepping into an authority role, perhaps this means that Pearce will focus on Raw and not have to split time with both shows, though there could also be some sort of storyline with Pearce and Aldis moving forward.

Tonight's season premiere is pretty loaded, though the biggest event of the night is the long-awaited return of Roman Reigns. Reigns hasn't appeared on SmackDown for quite some time, and in his absence, the Bloodline has gone through some rocky terrain. Jimmy Uso was bounced from the Bloodline but is now part of it once more, though that wasn't something directly approved by the Tribal Chief. Jimmy has also taken booking matches and saying yes to decisions in his own hands, and Paul Heyman has surely filled Reigns in on what's transpired.

Also during his time away Jey Uso has moved to Monday Night Raw and has since become one half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions alongside Cody Rhodes, which occurred at WWE Fastlane. How Reigns will react to the former Bloodline member holding Title gold remains to be seen, especially since Jey and Cody will be holding an open challenge during tonight's episode.

John Cena is also slated for the show, as is Triple H, who will likely kick off the show. That could be where Aldis makes his debut, but that remains to be seen. There will also be Pretty Deadly's return to action after weeks sidelined by injury, and that's in addition to whatever is next for IYO SKY after her successful Title defense at Fastlane.

Perhaps this is also where we get a return from Bianca Belair, who has been off TV ever since SummerSlam. That's when Belair defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair to win the WWE Women's Championship, but SKY would cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase and defeated Belair to become the new Champion. Belair could make her return and look for an actual match against SKY, since she didn't have one with her to lose the Title, though WWE could save Belair's return for a premium live event.

Are you excited for Aldis' WWE debut? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!