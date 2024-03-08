Surprising Detail Regarding Seth Rollins's WWE In-Ring Return

Seth Rollins is medically cleared for competition. Concern about the WWE World Heavyweight Champion's future grew this past January when he suffered a torn MCL amd partially torn meniscus in a WWE Monday Night Raw title defense against Jinder Mahal. If he elected to undergo surgery for this injury, he would be shelved for 3-4 months, meaning that he would miss WWE WrestleMania 40 and likely be forced to vacate the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins elected to rehab his knee instead, optimistic that this route would allow him to be healthy in time for WWE WrestleMania 40, which he confirmed to be the case this past Monday on WWE Raw.

Seth Rollins Returns to The Ring This Weekend

(Photo: WWE)

The Visionary is not waiting until WWE WrestleMania 40 to get back in the squared circle.

As reported by PWInsider, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is scheduled to work this weekend's WWE live events. There is no word on who he will be facing or what types of matches he will be competing in.

Prior to receiving medical clearance, Rollins had noted in interviews that he did not want WWE WrestleMania 40 to be his very first match back, as he had hoped to get his feet wet again ahead of the Showcase of the Immortals. Rollins is scheduled to reignite his long-running rivalry with Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 40, putting his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against the Men's Elimination Chamber Match winner.

Beyond that, McIntyre likely won't be Rollins's only opponent at WWE WrestleMania 40. Rollins offered his hand to Cody Rhodes in Rhodes's fight against The Bloodline, emphasizing that he will be his "shield" in the battle against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. This led to The Rock challenging Rhodes and Rollins to a tag team match against himself and Reigns. Rhodes and Rollins will respond to that challenge when they meet Rock and Reigns face-to-face on tonight's WWE SmackDown.

If that match is made official, it won't be the first time that Rollins wrestles twice on WrestleMania. Back in 2015, Rollins opened and closed WWE WrestleMania 31, losing to Randy Orton in the evening's first contest before cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase in the main event, walking out of Levi Stadium with the WWE Championship in the process.