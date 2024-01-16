Seth Rollins Suffers Legitimate Injury on WWE Monday Night Raw: Will He Miss WrestleMania?

The road to WWE WrestleMania is never without its obstacles. This past Monday on WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins put his title on the line against Jinder Mahal. While Mahal had not won a singles match in over one year, his comeback segment with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WWE Monday Night Raw: Day 1 was enough to get him on championship radar. Rollins was able to put Mahal away in the red brand's main event, despite attempted outside interference from Mahal's mates in Indus Sher as well as The Judgment Day's efforts to cash in Damian Priest's Money in the Bank contract. That said, Rollins did not exit the Simmons Bank Arena without leaving a piece of himself inside that ring.

Seth Rollins Suffers Legitimate Injury on WWE Raw

(Photo: WWE)

Seth Rollins has injured his left leg.

As reported by PWTorch, Rollins was helped to the back following his title defense against Jinder Mahal. Rollins was eventually able to put weight back on that leg and is now walking on his own, but does have a "definite limp" in his stride.

Rollins was visibly concerned at the conclusion of WWE Monday Night Raw, standing on just one leg as the referee presented him with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. There is no clear confirmation on when Rollins suffered the injury, but it was noted that he began favoring it after executing a dive to the outside.

Backstage, Rollins's attitude was said to be fairly tame about the injury, as he was described as "bummed" but "pretty positive" overall. Rollins finds himself in an all-too-familiar place on the road to WWE WrestleMania 40, as he had previously been forced to vacate the WWE Championship and miss WWE WrestleMania 32 due to injury and nearly had his WWE WrestleMania 33 match against Triple H called off when he suffered a stinger in the lead up.

How Will Rollins's Injury Impact WWE WrestleMania 40?

If this injury turns serious, WWE WrestleMania 40 plans will have to be significantly altered.

Prior to Monday, all eyes were on Seth Rollins defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk in the WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 main event. Punk is the odds-on favorite to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match later this month at WWE Royal Rumble, meaning his title shot will be written in stone in just under two weeks. If Rollins is forced to miss WWE WrestleMania 40, WWE would likely need to vacate the championship and hold a match or tournament to crown a new champion. The easiest place to do that would be WWE Elimination Chamber in February, inside the titular match itself.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Seth Rollins's WWE status.