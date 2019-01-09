The Bar Will Defend Titles at Royal Rumble Against A Surprising Team

The Usos took on The Bar during SmackDown for a chance to earn a tag team championship match at the Royal Rumble, but it was an entirely different team that wound up in the challenger’s slot for the PPV in 19 days.

In an unexpected twist, it will be The Miz and Shane McMahon challenging Sheamus and Cesaro for their tag team championships at the Royal Rumble in Phoenix. So what happened?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jimmy and Jey Uso had to defeat Cesaro and Sheamus in a tag team match on Tuesday night during SmackDown, but once again, a distraction ended up taking Jimmy Uso’s mind off the match for just long enough to cost him and his brother the title opportunity.

After a relatively even match back and forth, Mandy Rose appeared from backstage, standing at the top of the ramp in a towel. She got on the microphone and asked Jimmy if she left her “tiny” shorts and top in his hotel room.

As a confused Jimmy Uso looked on, it was just enough to allow The Bar to attack and gain the victory. Jimmy was taken out by Sheamus while Cesaro hit the Neutralizer on Jey for the victory.

Folllowing the match, out came The Miz. He said he had a fresh match-up for Cesaro and Sheamus at the Royal Rumble, the one tag team on SmackDown that they have never defeated, calling them the best tag team in the world. He proposed that he and Shane McMahon take them on for the belts at Chase Field.

Following a brief moment, Sheamus took out Miz with a Brogue Kick and accepted the challenge.

Later on during SmackDown, McMahon and Miz had a backstage segment where McMahon seemed hesitant about the match. However, after Miz convinced him that this was their chance and that he truly believed they could win, McMahon proclaimed himself in and ready to go for the match.