Why The Miz is WWE’s Best Option as Universal Champion

The Miz delivered on his campaign promise to return the Intercontinental Championship to prominence. But in a time of need, WWE should employ The A-Lister to give the Universal Championship its first memorable chapter.

After leukemia forced Roman Reigns to vacate the Universal Championship, WWE broke their emergency glass and installed Brock Lesnar as interim top guy. That decision was predictably unpopular as WWE spent all summer underlining how bad of a champion Lesnar actually is. In reality, Lesnar is one of the greatest things to happen to Vince McMahon and Co. but it does feel strange to see him back on the throne after seemingly kissing him goodbye at SummerSlam.

While Lesnar will do as champ, he’s certainly not WWE’s long-term plan. Just a month ago that was Roman Reigns, but the 33-year-old’s status as a WWE Superstar has taken a permanent backseat to his quest to conquer leukemia a second time. So with WWE’s biggest spot only being kept warm by Lesnar, who Vince McMahon’s best bet to carry the company?

The answer is The Miz. But before we get into him, let’s discuss why it’s not anyone else.

Braun Strowman certainly looks the part, but two bum knees and a report implicating Strowman as a backstage nuisance could keep him from climbing WWE’s peak. Drew McIntyre too is a popular candidate but has only been on the main roster since April. The Scotsman may indeed be a future Universal Champion, but it may take a minute.

Seth Rollins has been the uncrowned king of WWE all year and fans are already salivating at the idea of him getting a shot at the big red belt. But he’s embroiled in the early stages of what will be a long battle with Dean Ambrose. Rollins probably counts a right answer, but maybe not at this moment.

But The Miz is our guy.

Over the past several years, The Miz has accomplished one of the hardest tasks in all of WWE: to be universally disliked. To a wrestling outsider, that may seem odd, but to those that understand wrestling, a good villain is a priceless commodity. And the Miz isn’t just a capable bad guy, he’s the best in the company.

In good drama, dark times tend to get worse before they get better. With the somberness surrounding Reigns’ situation, and the haunting return of Brock Lesnar, The Miz getting a prolonged run as Universal Champion will have the WWE Universe begging for a hero.

However, using Ric Flair’s cheat sheet, The Miz would continue to eke out controversial victories at major shows. Then he’d show up Raw, rub our faces in it, and after two months we’d ready happily accept Jinder Mahal as our knight in shining armor. But that’s not a job for The Maharaja, rather Seth Rollins or any other top babyface.

There’s a few logistics to work out of course. As a member of SmackDown, Miz would have to win the Royal Rumble to get a shot at the lipstick belt. While he’s capable of a 1992 Ric Flair performance, winning the Rumble is a very babyface thing to do. As is pinning Brock Lesnar. Which means — in this increasingly delusional fantasy — that Strowman or Rollins would have to beat Lesnar and enter WM35 as Universal Champion. With the aid of Maryse, brass knuckles, a low blow, and a pull of the tights, The Miz leaves WM35 as Universal Champion and we’re all dead.

Wrestling is about catharsis. And before we can rejoice, we’ll need tension. Even if Strowan was ready to become champion, he doesn’t have the momentum he did this time last year and his turn as champion would likely be flat. McIntyre may be a babyface by WrestleMania which doesn’t exactly twist the knife. But The Miz, would be insufferable and that’s perfect.