WWE's Seth Rollins Claims He's Operating at a Level "So High Above" Anything The Rock Has Ever Done

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has been a consistent performer in WWE for over a decade. First debuting on the main roster in 2012 with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (AEW's Jon Moxley) as The Shield, they went on to dominate the men's singles and tag team divisions. When Rollins turned on his brothers, he joined forces with The Authority and began his ascent to stardom. He won his first WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 31 when he famously ran down and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract against Reigns and Brock Lesnar. In the years since, he's become a multi-time champion, earning the title of a Grand Slam champion with his Intercontinental Championship win at WrestleMania 34. A year later, he defeated Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35.

In the last 12 years, he hasn't taken his foot off of the gas. Despite injuries at setbacks, he's never let it stop him from racking up accolade after accolade. In the last year he's redefined the men's division yet again as the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion, a title that many wrote off as a "consolation" prize when it was revealed last year. With Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship just a few times a year, WWE needed a consistent, fighting champion -- Rollins was the answer. As WrestleMania 40 rolls around, Rollins' storyline has begun to take a bit of a backseat to the Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Rock saga. Placing himself directly in the center of it, there may be a world where Rhodes and Rollins team up at WrestleMania against The Rock and Reigns. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but the situation sure hasn't stopped Rollins from talking about the situation at large.

The Rock made his grand return following Rhodes' monumental win at the Royal Rumble. The first consecutive winner in 26 years, Rhodes immediately called out Reigns for the championship. This obviously excited fans who wish to see him "finish the story" at WrestleMania but then Rock showed up. That moment on SmackDown became WWE's most disliked video on their YouTube channel and it led fans to trending "#WeWantCody" for days straight. WWE somewhat addressed it at the WrestleMania press conference when Rock slapped Rhodes for bringing up he and Reigns' families, which Rollins inadvertently inserted himself into as well.

Rock has taken on his Hollywood Rock "heel" persona since then, making it clear that he's not going anywhere and it would appear that Rollins specifically isn't taking too kindly to it. "Yeah, he's gonna open his mouth, run his mouth, say the same old crap he's been saying for the last two decades because he can't come up with any new material," Rollins told Mail Sport. "Bottom line is, he is an afterthought. This is our story, our era. We've built the last decade of WWE, this Elimination Chamber show, this WrestleMania will be the biggest ever; we built it without him. He's been off doing his own thing and I'm not taking anything away from him; he laid the groundwork for it but we built it, man. We built the wall, we built the roof, we've got this sorted. He can come in and have a little tea but we will shoe him on the way out. Happy to have him, happier to see him go," Rollins said.

He goes on to say that Rock is certainly a sight to behold but he made the jump to Hollywood and hasn't had a real match in a decade. "He is a specimen, he is a specimen. But he hasn't had a match in a decade. John Cena, two times at WrestleMania. Had a couple of stuff, a tag team match and a couple of appearances here and there. I'm on a different level right now. I am in my prime. I am operating at a level so high above any level he's ever operated at. He couldn't lace my boots in the best years of his career, let alone now. I'm just saying."