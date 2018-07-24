The Rock Coming to Raw Next Week?

Could The Rock show up on Raw when it hits Miami, FL next week?

According to the No Holds Barred podcast, WWE has contacted the Hollywood star about making an appearance at his July 30 hometown show. Per the report, there’s actually a decent chance Rocky agrees.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last week, The Rock made headlines when he revealed he couldn’t wait to get back in a WWE ring.

“I can’t wait to get back into the WWE ring. Everybody always asks me, ‘what’s it like being in a WWE ring?’ I always tell them there’s nothing like it. There’s a certain live crowd acumen, there’s great connective tissue that’s second to none. That was, and will always be the best part of my job, whether I’m actually wrestling a match, or just giving a promo. That connection with the audience, there’s nothing like it,” he said on the Skyscraper red carpet.

Even more, The Rock may already have an antagonist waiting.

Elias has been all too vocal about challenging the Great One. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Elias left a message for the WWE icon.

“But Rock if you’re out there listening, I’m doing it every single week. I’m doing it in front of millions of people around the world every single week. I’m doing in front of tens of thousands in person live at every show I go to. So why don’t you come, walk with Elias and I can show you how it’s really done,” he said.

It’s hard to tell how possible this actually is, but there are parts in place. Not to mention it’s a low-risk circumstance. Elias hardly ever wrestles on Raw and there should be no expectation of seeing The Rock have a match either — but an insult war could be a lot of fun.

Given their both students of the guitar, producing an entertaining dueling musical bit would be all too easy for WWE.

Thus sayeth Elias: I have seen the future.. Please donate to Rocky Maivia (aka @TheRock).. He’s going to need it after he Walks With Elias https://t.co/aurOSUMAjK pic.twitter.com/exTBkE5spg — Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) July 14, 2018

Scrolling through Elias tweets reveal he’s been on an anti-Rock campaign for most of July. Is this a coincidence or Elias taking free swipes at someone who may never gratify him? right now it’s impossible to say, but there enough precedent to inflate our hopes of seeing The Rock return next week.

The Rock did make a cameo during a 2016 Raw in Miami, so him dropping by isn’t impossible. We’ll see how things go, but we’re secretly hoping this is the beginning of a WrestleMania feud.

[H/T Ringside News]