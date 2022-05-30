Thunder Rosa Retains AEW Women's World Championship at Double or Nothing

✖

There was quite a bit of Title gold on the line at AEW Double or Nothing, and that includes the AEW Women's World Championship. Right off the bat, Deeb pushed Rosa into the corner and then they locked up again in the center of the ring. Rosa tired for a wrist lock and then Deeb countered and pinned Rosa's wrist down but Rosa countered and then they traded another set of reversals before they got back up on their feet. They locked up again and after a battle of wills Rosa got Deeb's shoulders down but she kept getting up just in time.

Rosa was rolled up at one point but kicked out and then Deeb locked in a hold and almost got her shoulder down but then Rosa reversed it into a pendulum and had Deeb hovering above the mat. Deeb broke free and delivered a kick to the midsection but Rosa hit a shoulder tackle and knocked her down. Rosa hit an arm drag and then a second one followed by a leg sweep and cover but Deeb kicked out.

Rosa and Deep tried to counter each other and Deeb flipped over into a kick and an uppercut. Rosa charged ahead and ran into the turnbuckle but missed, though recovered and knocked Deeb out of the ring. Rosa went for a punch but Deeb evaded and slammed Rosa into the post. Then Deeb hit a neck breaker on the top rope, sending Rosa to the floor. Deeb rolled her inside the ring and went for the cover but Rosa kicked out.

Deeb had Rosa on the top turnbuckle and then kicked her down to the mat. She locked in an abdominal stretch but Rosa powered out of it and slammed Deeb down. They traded punches and chops, and then Rosa hit two clotheslines and a slam. Rosa then pushed Deeb into the post hard and then slammed into her and hit a knee strike. Then a dropkick followed and she went for a North Lights Suplex but it didn't all quite connect.

Rosa picked Deeb up but she got out of it and they traded holds for a minute until Deeb locked in a submission on Rosa and then went for an Anklelock but then broke it up. Deeb went up top and brought Rosa down to the mat and went for the cover but Rosa kicked out. Deeb went for her signature but countered with a Russian leg sweep and then rolled through into a submission. Deeb managed to counter but Rosa locked it in again. Deeb got away and then locked in her own submission, putting pressure on the ankle of Rosa but Rosa rolled through and slammed Deeb's knee into the mat several times. Deeb kicked her away and then they collided with double Clotheslines.

Deeb charged forward but Rosa caught her and then jumped off the top rope onto Deeb's back and spin with a stomp, but Deeb somehow kicked out of the cover attempt. Rosa punched her and then had her leg chopped by Deeb. Deeb then went for a Figure 4 and slapped Rosa but Rosa slapped her back. They traded slaps until Rosa got in three in a row and then they rolled themselves all the way out of the ring. Rosa rolled Deeb into the ring but Deeb caught her leg and dragged it alongside the ropes. Deeb went for the Deebtox and covered Rosa but the Champion got her leg on the bottom rope.

Deeb then went for the Serenity Lock and dragged her back to the center of the ring. Then she got her up and went for a Powerbomb. Deeb then went for the Cloverleaf and Rosa crawled towards the rope and broke it up. Deeb picked Rosa up again but Rosa countered and rolled her up, though Deeb kicked out. Rosa hit a roundhouse kick and then charged into the corner but hit the turnbuckle instead. Deeb went up top but Rosa caught her with a punch and then tried to bring some blood flow back to her leg. Deeb fought back as both were up top, and Rosa brought her down with a Superplex but held on and went for the Fire Thunder Driver and got the pin and the win.

