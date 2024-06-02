Toonami Rewind Premieres With the Perfect Opening

Toonami has gone old-school with a new classic anime block on Adult Swim, and things have kicked off with the perfect opening! Adult Swim tested out an expansion of their schedule to a couple of hours earlier in the last year, and has found great success with the nostalgia fueled Checkered Past block on weekday programming. This block airs classic Cartoon Network series from the late 1990s and early 2000s, and has been such a hit with Adult Swim that they recently kicked off a brand new nostalgia block for anime fans, Toonami Rewind, which brings some major hits back to TV.

Toonami Rewind is a brand new block on Friday afternoons with Adult Swim that brings back some classic anime from Toonami to this new afternoon schedule. Kicking off its official first broadcast on Friday, May 31st, it got started with the perfect intro from T.O.M. 6 and SARA as the two tapped into that same nostalgia where the audience imagines rushing home from school to catch the newest episodes of Sailor Moon or Dragon Ball Z as soon as their aired. Check out the opening below as spotted by Swimpedia on X.

Check out the on-air opening for Toonami Rewind! pic.twitter.com/yP5tDE9ohO — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) May 31, 2024

What Is the Toonami Rewind Schedule?

Toonami Rewind will be airing with Adult Swim on Fridays, from 5-7:00PM in the place of Checkered Past (which is now airing on Mondays through Thursdays instead). The first four shows of the schedule include Sailor Moon (which features the uncensored Viz Media produced English dub), Dragon Ball Z Kai (which airs two episodes), and Naruto to cap it all off. With the block just getting started, it's yet to be revealed if fans can ever expect to see other classic anime from Toonami's past to join the block in the future.

The great thing about Toonami Rewind is that it doesn't replace the current Toonami block either, which is currently airing on Saturday evenings. The current Toonami schedule breaks down as such:

12:00AM – My Adventures with Superman Season 2

12:30AM – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

1:00AM – One Piece

1:30AM – Naruto: Shippuden

2:00AM – Dragon Ball Z Kai

2:30AM – Ninja Kamui (Dub)

3:00AM – Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc

Checkered Past eventually added new shows to its roster following the first few months, and although anime licensing is certainly more difficult, it wouldn't be too far outside of the realm of imagination to see more classic anime added to Toonami Rewind's schedule in the future.