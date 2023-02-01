Tom Brady Gets an Invite to WWE's WrestleMania 39 After Announcing His Retirement

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, bringing an end to the most successful career in NFL history. WWE's Cody Rhodes got the chance to react to the Brady announcement on WWE's The Bump a few hours later and put out an open invitation for Brady to attend WrestleMania 39 at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1-2.

"I was very shocked to see that [Brady had retired], not shocked as well because time comes for us all," Rhodes said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "Tom Brady needs to maybe find his way to WrestleMania, maybe find his way anywhere WWE, Tom, live it up now. There might be a future here."

The idea isn't actually as crazy as you might think. Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski made a number of appearances for WWE over the years and even signed a contract with the company before coming out of retirement to play alongside Tom for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and 2021.

Elsewhere on The Bump, Rhodes talked about the speculation that he might bring back the classic "Winged Eagle" design to the WWE Championship. He'll get the chance to win the gold at WrestleMania when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"Through my youth, the WWE that I was watching was really synonymous with the Winged Eagle. I think there's a lot of people who love the Winged Eagle design, some people like the Big Eagle (the Attitude Era design) but the Winged Eagle was for me. Today's design with the giant W is also incredibly special, it's this walking billboard for the promotion, but it was just a pipe dream. I post that and I don't want people to think I'm calling a shot, I don't want people to think I'm going into business for myself.

"The reality is I was able to change the Intercontinental Championship once before, which seemed absurd," Rhodes added "And if I'm able to make it to the finish line, biggest WrestleMania of all time, SoFi (Stadium) in Hollywood, if I'm able to get to the finish line and get my hands on these things that, like I've said, have eluded my family up until now, it would just kind of be a fun...maybe it's just a pipedream. Maybe it's just a thought, a glimmer, but maybe it'd be fun to say let's just boil them down and bring back the Winged Eagle."