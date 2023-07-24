Tommaso Ciampa's WWE Dream Match Could Happen Soon

Tommaso Ciampa is back. The Blackheart returned to WWE programming this past June, making quick work out of former tag team partner The Miz. Ciampa's newfound good guy aggression has led to fans clamoring for a reunion with long-time tag partner Johnny Gargano, as this is the first time both men have been babyfaces simultaneously since early 2020. Collectively known as #DIY, Ciampa and Gargano reached the pinnacle of NXT, winning the NXT Tag Titles in a critically-acclaimed bout against The Revival in Fall 2016. While Gargano was recently nursing an injury, Ciampa already has his sights set on who a reformed #DIY could go up against.

"The one that jumps is with Sami (Zayn) and Kevin (Owens)," Ciampa told Out of Character when asked about his dream match. "[There are] parallels to their relationship and ours. I have insane chemistry with Sami Zayn, Johnny has insane chemistry with Kevin Owens. They are really good friends of ours. That would be such a dream match for us, let alone fans."

When Will Gargano and Ciampa vs. Owens and Zayn Happen?

Gargano had been dealing with an aforementioned injury, but recent reports revealed that he has been cleared for "quite some time." This has led to many speculating that his WWE TV absence is due to a lack of creative, or possibly because storyline plans for the former NXT Champion are on hold.

Several weeks back, Gargano teased to his The Way stablemates that someone was "coming back soon." Not long after this tease, Ciampa was back on Monday Night Raw. Despite these events seemingly being connected, the two have yet to interact on television.

With WWE SummerSlam just under two weeks away, it is unlikely that WWE would push for a Gargano and Ciampa vs. Owens and Zayn match at that specific event, but plans could get set in motion after the biggest party of the summer. WWE has recently given an added spotlight to undercard matches on its B-shows which could be why the company is saving this tag team dream match for later in the year. Gargano and Ciampa vs. Owens and Zayn would not headline a big five premium live event over an Undisputed WWE Universal Title match, but an argument could be made for it to headline a show like WWE Payback or WWE Fastlane.

WWE SummerSlam goes down on Saturday, August 5th.