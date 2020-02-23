Watch: Johnny Gargano Breaks His Silence After Turning Heel at NXT TakeOver: Portland

Johnny Gargano stunned NXT fans back at NXT TakeOver: Portland when he attacked Tommaso Ciampa late in the show’s main event, causing his DIY tag team partner to lose his chance at winning back the NXT Championship against Adam Cole. Ciampa appeared on NXT this week and cut a promo about how he and Gargano can’t exist on the same show, but Gargano was noticeably silent throughout the week. That changed over the weekend when the former NXT Champion sat down with TMZ Sports, and answered for what he did.

“What happened, happened. I think the people that know why, they’ll figure it out,” Gargano said. “If you look deep down inside yourself, you’ll find the answer.”

“I’m still the same Johnny Gargano,” he added. “For the first time in a long time though, my eyes are wide open,” Gargano said. “I’m seeing things with a new perspective. I’m seeing things under a new light and we’ll see what comes of that.”

While teetering on the line of staying in-character, Gargano also shot down the critics who still call NXT WWE‘s developmental territory.

“So, ‘main roster,’ ‘developmental,’ you’re stupid if you use those words,” Gargano said. “You’re stupid, quit it!”

The initial rivalry between Gargano and Ciampa spanned years, starting with their initial run as DIY, their clash at the Cruserweight Classic and Ciampa’s shocking heel turn at NXT TakeOver: Chicago. The pair were supposed to have their fourth climactic pay-per-view match at NXT TakeOver: New York in 2019, but plans were scrapped when Ciampa had to undergo serious neck surgery.

So far nothing has been announced for NXT TakeOver: Tampa during WrestleMania weekend, though NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley has already landed on the WrestleMania 36 card in a title match with Charlotte Flair.

