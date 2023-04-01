WWE’s Johnny Gargano Beats Grayson Waller in Brutal NXT Stand & Deliver Match

When Johnny Gargano revealed his match with Grayson Waller would be an Unsanctioned Match, you knew it would be a violent match, and it certainly lived up to that bar. Throughout the match both stars put their opponent through absolute pain, unleashing hell with chairs, tables, trash cans, kendo sticks, and more. Due to the unsanctioned nature, everything was allowed, and the stars took advantage. Even Candice LeRae got involved at one point, unleashing a few Kendo Stick shots of her own. At the end, it was Gargano with the submission on Waller after a tortuous match that would get the win, and giving Johnny the payback he’s been hoping for.

The match was vicious from the opening bell, as Waller tried to hit Gargano with a chair before it was even rung. Gargano was able to doge it though and set about making Waller feel some pain. Waller is resourceful though, and when Gargano would ride a huge wave of momentum, he would look to break it up and take the energy out of the crowd that was clearly behind Gargano.

Eventually, more chairs came out, as they were set up on the ground outside of the ring. Waller and Gargano would crash into them, and it’s difficult to know who got the worst of that move. Then Kendo Sticks came out and both stars got hit. Waller would get the edge though and stick a trash can over Gargano’s head and hit a Coast to Coast, knocking him to the floor.

Candice LeRae would help her husband a bit, hitting Waller in the back with several Kendo Stick shots before he broke the stick, though Gargano would come back and hit a few Kendo Stick shots of his own. They would end up on the outside, with Gargano poised on the announce table, but Gargano caught him with a chair up top and then proceeded to slam him into the table, shattering it.

Gargano would throw in chairs and put several around Waller’s neck before hitting him with one, and then he would lock in the submission to finally get Waller to tap. After the match, LeRae would come to the entrance ramp with him before Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis came out, reuniting most of The Way and celebrating Indi’s big Title win from earlier in the night.

This should put Gargano vs Waller to bed, and it will be interesting to see what’s next for Waller moving forward.

