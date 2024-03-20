Tony Khan Speaks on How Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage "Fit Perfectly" in AEW's Schedule

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage settle their blood feud tonight. The Rated-R Superstar has been linked to The Patriarch for his entire AEW run, first confronting his longtime tag team partner in the final moments of AEW WrestleDream. While Copeland intended on reuniting with Cage, the AEW TNT Champion had different thoughts, infamously telling Copeland to "go f--k [himself]" on live television. What began as a verbal dispute quickly devolved into a physical rivalry, as Copeland and Cage have stood opposite one another in four separate AEW matches, three of those being singles contests. Each man has one decisive victory over the other, with Cage having an extra W in the win column thanks to an impromptu 12-second victory over a prone Copeland.

The past six months have built to the March 20th edition of AEW Dynamite, which will feature Copeland challenging Cage for his AEW TNT Championship once more, this time taking place in front of a sold out crowd in both men's hometown of Toronto.

"It's hard to know that far in advance sometimes where you're going to be with a story," AEW President Tony Khan told ComicBook.com. "This was one of those cases where we knew where we were going to be in Toronto, and it all fit together perfectly. This was the right time and place. Sometimes I think the matches are big enough where you want to circle the city and the date long in advance and plan ahead."

Tonight's AEW Dynamite represents the first stop of the first leg of AEW's Canadian tour throughout 2024. The company last ventured to the great white north in Summer 2023, notably hosting AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door from Toronto.

AEW Dynamite goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS, followed immediately by a live episode of AEW Rampage at 10 PM ET. The full card can be seen below...

AEW Dynamite 3/20 Card

AEW TNT Championship – "I Quit" Match: Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland



AEW Continental Crown Championship : Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada



AEW Women's Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mariah May vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa



Chris Jericho vs. HOOK



Mercedes Moné speaks



AEW Rampage 3/20 Card