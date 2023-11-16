Will AEW Work With Adam Copeland's Percy Jackson, MJF's The Iron Claw? Tony Khan Responds

All Elite Wrestling's roster is crossing into Hollywood this December. Adam Copeland makes his return to acting, starring as Ares in Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians while AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman makes his feature film debut in A24's The Iron Claw, two projects that release just two days apart. AEW is no stranger to the larger entertainment world as the company has held sponsorship matches for projects like Game of Thrones, Shark Week, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre all in recent years. While most of AEW's cross-promotion with Hollywood comes alongside broadcast partner Warner Bros. Discovery's projects, there have been occasions where AEW works with other studios to create a unique advertisement.

AEW Hopes to Work With The Iron Claw

Responding to a question from ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley during the AEW Full Gear media call, AEW President Tony Khan sees a "great opportunity" to work with The Iron Claw in December, as AEW will already be running shows in the Texas area around then.

"With MJF's project, The Iron Claw, yes I do think there is [an opportunity for cross-promotion]," Khan said. "I do think there's a great opportunity for us to promote The Iron Claw and I'm optimistic that we can. It's very cool that we'll also be going to Dallas along the way, which is pretty neat. It means a lot to me. [Going to Dallas] is something we do every December and it's great timing with the release of The Iron Claw."

The Iron Claw tells the tragic tale of the Von Erich wrestling family, a pedigree that dominated the independent circuit throughout Texas in the 20th century. MJF is set to play Lance Von Erich in the film.

As for Adam Copeland's Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Khan admitted that he is less familiar with it.

"I can't speak to Adam's project. It's really exciting and I know a lot of people are talking about it," Khan said. "On the flight in, I got stopped to talk about it. I think that's awesome and it's great for AEW."

AEW Full Gear goes down on Saturday, November 18th. The Iron Claw will hit theaters on December 22nd while Percy Jackson and the Olympians begins streaming on Disney+ on December 20th.